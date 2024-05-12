UFC St. Louis Results: Carlos Ulberg stops Alonzo Menifield in 12 seconds (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg.

Menifield (15-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dustin Jacoby this past December at UFC 296. ‘Atomic’ has gone 4-0-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, scoring stoppage wins over Askar Mozharov, Misha Cirkunov and Jimmy Crute during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (11-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a submission win over Jung Da-un at UFC 293 in September of 2023. ‘Black Jag’ has won his past five fights in a row, with four of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Alonzo Menifield blitzes forward with some big punches. Carlos Ulberg avoids and then catches ‘Atomic’ with a big combination. Menifield goes down but quickly pops back to his feet. Another big left and Alonzo goes down again. The referee jumps in and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Carlos Ulberg deg. Alonzo Menifield at 0:12 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his TKO victory over Menifield vs. this evening in Missouri?