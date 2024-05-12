UFC St. Louis Results: Carlos Ulberg stops Alonzo Menifield in 12 seconds (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg.

Carlos Ulberg, Alonzo Menifield, UFC St. Louis, Results, UFC

Menifield (15-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dustin Jacoby this past December at UFC 296. ‘Atomic’ has gone 4-0-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, scoring stoppage wins over Askar Mozharov, Misha Cirkunov and Jimmy Crute during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (11-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a submission win over Jung Da-un at UFC 293 in September of 2023. ‘Black Jag’ has won his past five fights in a row, with four of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Alonzo Menifield blitzes forward with some big punches. Carlos Ulberg avoids and then catches ‘Atomic’ with a big combination. Menifield goes down but quickly pops back to his feet. Another big left and Alonzo goes down again. The referee jumps in and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC St. Louis Results: Carlos Ulberg deg. Alonzo Menifield at 0:12 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his TKO victory over Menifield vs. this evening in Missouri?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alonzo Menifield Carlos Ulberg UFC UFC St. Louis

Related

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC

Pros react after Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Robelis Despaigne at UFC St. Louis

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024
Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Robelis Despaigne, UFC St. Louis, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC St. Louis Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Robelis Despaigne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the heavyweight bout between Robelis Despaigne and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Esteban Ribovics, Terrance McKinney, UFC St. Louis, KO, UFC, Results
Terrance McKinney

UFC St. Louis Results: Esteban Ribovics KO's Terrance McKinney (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the lightweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Esteban Ribovics.

UFC St. Louis, Derrick Lewis, Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC St. Louis: 'Lewis vs. Nascimento' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

The Octagon returns to Missouri for tonight’s UFC St. Louis event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones explains his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next: “Fight the man with all the accolades”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is explaining his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next.

Urijah Faber, UFC, Sean O'Malley

Urijah Faber believes Merab Dvalishvili is a “bad matchup” for Sean O’Malley: “That dude is durable”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024
Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev, UFC
Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France slams Muhammad Mokaev for questioning his callout of Steve Erceg: “Less hugging legs and sniffing ball bags”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

Kai Kara-France is slamming Muhammad Mokaev for questioning his callout of Steve Erceg.

UFC St. Louis, Derrick Lewis, Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC, Results
Rodrigo Nascimento

UFC St. Louis Weigh-In Results - 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

The UFC St. Louis weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 10th at the UFC host hotel in St. Louis.

Steve Erceg
UFC

Steve Erceg breaks silence after UFC 301 loss, reveals plans for quick turnaround

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2024

UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg is in great spirits despite his recent defeat.

TJ Dillashaw physique
UFC

Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw seemingly hints at comeback: "The future is bright"

Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw could seemingly be on the way back.