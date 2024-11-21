Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal’s criticism of UFC 309 commentary: “There’s room for improvement!”

By Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Bo Nickal’s recent comments.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal

‘DC’ was in the broadcast booth for the massive UFC 309 card in New York City over the weekend. On the main card, Bo Nickal returned to the octagon for the first time since a submission win over Cody Brundage in April. There, the former NCAA champion met Paul Craig, in the biggest test of his career thus far.

Sadly, the middleweight bout wasn’t exactly the most entertaining. ‘BearJew’ promised a submission win heading in, and it’s clear Bo Nickal had zero intention of meeting him on the mat. However, the wrestler still emerged with a unanimous decision after outstriking Craig on the feet.

Post-fight, Daniel Cormier offered some criticism of Bo Nickal. Heading into UFC 309, the former Penn State wrestler was vocal in calling for matchups with the likes of Khamzat Chimaev. Well, ‘DC’ believes Nickal might need to pump the breaks on that talk. While Cormier wasn’t overly critical, the middleweight prospect still took issue with his comments.

Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal’s criticism of his UFC 309 commentary

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier opened up more on Bo Nickal’s performance. While the wrestler might not be happy with him, ‘DC’ believes he was just being fair in his take. Furthermore, Cormier reiterated his point about Nickal just needing to improve before targeting any names in top-15.

“Bo Nickal is a bit upset with the commentary during the fight last week.” Daniel Cormier stated on his YouTube channel. “This one kind of took me a little bit by surprise. I do like Bo, and I do believe that at some point he’s going to be a champion. I just think that he’s a respectful guy. So, I think he’s trying to say things in the nicest way he possibly can. But I think he may have misunderstood what I’m trying to say.”

He continued, “What I was more trying to say in this fight was, let’s not rush him into fights that are [against] much more experienced [fighters]… It’s odd that a fighter can interpret it so much different than other people in the world. I thought he did really good, I have no problem with Bo Nickal. I believe he’s going to be fine, I don’t have a problem with the performance… But there’s room for improvement. Let’s just take our time, there’s no need to rush him.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? What did you make of Bo Nickal’s win on Saturday?

