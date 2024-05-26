Jailton Almeida cautions UFC 304’s Tom Aspinall to avoid same mistake he made against Curtis Blaydes
Jailton Almeida has advised Tom Aspinall to exercise patience against Curtis Blaydes.
Almeida knows what it’s like to share the Octagon with Blaydes. The two met back in March on the featured preliminary bout of the UFC 299 card. While Almeida had success with his takedowns in round one, things quickly changed in the second stanza. Almeida went for a takedown with Blaydes’ back near the fence. As Almeida shot in to grapple, he was hit with a short uppercut. Blaydes then rained down hammerfists for the stoppage.
While Almeida believes Tom Aspinall will defeat “Razor” in their interim UFC Heavyweight Championship fight at UFC 304, he cautions the English bruiser to not rush things.
Jailton Almeida Shares Advice for Tom Aspinall
Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Jailton Almeida praised Blaydes for being meticulous inside the Octagon. He said that Aspinall will have to mind his Ps and Qs against “Razor.”
“I do believe that Curtis is a very strategic fighter and Aspinall will have to be very patient, just as I wasn’t. Aspinall will have to be very patient and understand to when he can throw himself at Curtis, because Curtis will be waiting for him. On the floor, probably.”
Almeida admitted that he would like a chance to get revenge on Curtis Blaydes, as well as fight Tom Aspinall in the future. He understands that there is other business at hand with his UFC 302 fight against Alexander Romanov on June 1st. If Almeida can get back on track, then he could be right back in the conversation for a marquee fight.
Prior to the loss against Blaydes, Almeida was riding a 15-fight winning streak. He hopes to learn from his mistake and prove the loss was a mere stumbling block.
Topics:Jailton Almeida Tom Aspinall UFC