Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: “He’s not that popular”

Tom Aspinall Feels He’s in No-Win Situation with Curtis Blaydes Rematch

During an interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, Tom Aspinall admitted that he doesn’t feel beating Curtis Blaydes would hold much weight considering that he isn’t the most known heavyweight out there (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“This is no disrespect to Curtis, he’s a bit of a lose-lose fight in the fact that he’s not that popular, is what I’m saying,” Aspinall said. “He’s not that popular. The guys who you wanna fight are the guys who stylistically you match up well with and they’re really popular.”

Despite how he feels about the matchup, Aspinall insists he’s solely focused on the challenge of Blaydes. He also said he’s still looking forward to the matchup.

Aspinall has made it clear that if he is able to thwart Blaydes in front of a favorable crowd, then he will wait for an undisputed championship fight. If Tom does win, it’ll be interesting to see what transpires with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Even if that fight is booked, Aspinall isn’t necessarily guaranteed to face the winner given retirement rumors for both Jones and Miocic.