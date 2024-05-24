Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: “He’s not that popular”

By Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall admits he doesn’t feel there is much upside to fighting Curtis Blaydes.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall

Aspinall gets to remain active when he collides with Blaydes at the UFC 304 pay-per-view in Manchester on July 27th, but he risks losing out on a claim to an undisputed title fight. Aspinall had been hoping the UFC would forgo the planned bout between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, but that doesn’t appear to be happening.

So, what does Aspinall gain by beating Blaydes aside from avenging a 15-sceond loss, which was due to injury? Not much, says the English bruiser.

RELATED: CURTIS BLAYDES FEELS UFC 304 REMATCH WITH TOM ASPINALL FOR INTERIM GOLD IS “POETIC”

Tom Aspinall Feels He’s in No-Win Situation with Curtis Blaydes Rematch

During an interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, Tom Aspinall admitted that he doesn’t feel beating Curtis Blaydes would hold much weight considering that he isn’t the most known heavyweight out there (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“This is no disrespect to Curtis, he’s a bit of a lose-lose fight in the fact that he’s not that popular, is what I’m saying,” Aspinall said. “He’s not that popular. The guys who you wanna fight are the guys who stylistically you match up well with and they’re really popular.”

Despite how he feels about the matchup, Aspinall insists he’s solely focused on the challenge of Blaydes. He also said he’s still looking forward to the matchup.

Aspinall has made it clear that if he is able to thwart Blaydes in front of a favorable crowd, then he will wait for an undisputed championship fight. If Tom does win, it’ll be interesting to see what transpires with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Even if that fight is booked, Aspinall isn’t necessarily guaranteed to face the winner given retirement rumors for both Jones and Miocic.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape promises a “masterclass” in UFC 304 fight with Muhammad Mokaev: “I’m going to take his arm off”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has promised a masterclass when he takes on Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.

David Feldman and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why Leon Edwards is "the easiest guy in the top-five"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards is the easiest fight for him in the welterweight division’s top-five.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier says UFC 302 is his final shot at becoming undisputed champion: "This is it for me"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Dustin Poirier says his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev will be his last chance at becoming the undisputed lightweight champion.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier lays out blueprint for Conor McGregor's next two fights with a win at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024
Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson
Rashad Evans

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans pitches Rampage Jackson rematch on 14th anniversary of their UFC clash: "Run it back?"

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson could be on another collision course.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.

Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has replaced the suspended Khalil Rountree Jr. against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303.

Kamaru Usman
Ian Garry

Kamaru Usman doesn't understand why Colby Covington isn't fighting Ian Machado Garry: "That had a lot of steam on it"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

Kamaru Usman can’t grasp why a fight hasn’t been made between Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry.