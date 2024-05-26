Paige VanZant & Elle Brooke show mutual interest in rematch, ’12 Gauge’ feels split draw was “nuts”

Paige VanZant doesn’t believe the judges made the right decision at the end of her showdown with Elle Brooke.

VanZant and Brooke went toe-to-toe inside NRG Arena in Houston, Texas this past Saturday. The boxing match delivered quite the surprise in the opening frame when Brooke dropped VanZant. Paige recovered and had her moments against Brooke, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory when the score totals were read. This one was ruled a split draw, but “12 Gauge” feels she should’ve had her hand raised.

Nonetheless, VanZant is ready for part two.

RELATED: PAIGE VANZANT GETS RUTHLESSLY TROLLED BY FIGHT FANS FOLLOWING DRAW WITH ELLE BROOKE