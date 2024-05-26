Paige VanZant & Elle Brooke show mutual interest in rematch, ’12 Gauge’ feels split draw was “nuts”
Paige VanZant doesn’t believe the judges made the right decision at the end of her showdown with Elle Brooke.
VanZant and Brooke went toe-to-toe inside NRG Arena in Houston, Texas this past Saturday. The boxing match delivered quite the surprise in the opening frame when Brooke dropped VanZant. Paige recovered and had her moments against Brooke, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory when the score totals were read. This one was ruled a split draw, but “12 Gauge” feels she should’ve had her hand raised.
Nonetheless, VanZant is ready for part two.
Paige VanZant Disagrees With Draw Against Elle Brooke, Wants Rematch
In a video posted on her Instagram account, Paige VanZant reacted to the split draw with Elle Brooke, and discussed a possible rematch (h/t MMAFighting.com).
“Obviously we didn’t get the results we predicted [on Saturday],” VanZant said on her Instagram. “I really thought that we did enough at the end. My whole team thought we did enough, I think a lot of people did. The judging, a little bit nuts, but it looks like it sets up a perfect rematch.”
VanZant made a separate post calling for the rematch to take place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Brooke would be the crowd favorite if a second fight does indeed materialize in London.
There is mutual interest in a rematch. During her post-fight interview, Brooke said she told VanZant that now they’ve got a “big money rematch” lined up. Brooke later took to her X account to call for the rematch in London as well.
Not the result I wanted but will take it!
Thanks to @paigevanzant for sharing the squared circle with me!
We have to run it back in London 🥊 pic.twitter.com/C5mHE4T4AM
— Elle Brooke 🥊 (@holdthatelle) May 26, 2024
“Not the result I wanted but will take it! Thanks to @paigevanzant for sharing the squared circle with me! We have to run it back in London.”
