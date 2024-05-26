Kamaru Usman flirts with UFC light heavyweight move after faceoff with Jan Blachowicz: “I could do it”

Kamaru Usman Feels He Could be a Threat at Light Heavyweight

During an episode of “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry,” Kamaru Usman expressed confidence in his ability to have success as a light heavyweight (via Championship Rounds).

Kamaru Usman recalls his face off with Jan Blachowicz, and still believes the matchup favoured him 👀 “You see my arms next to his?… Everybody was talking about ‘he’s a lightheavyweight’ but I was out there thick on him… I’m telling you… I wouldn’t have called for 205 [lbs]… pic.twitter.com/dHgH9XvPcd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2024

“I’m telling you… I wouldn’t have called for 205 [lbs] if I didn’t think at that point that the style favored me and I could do it. Everybody’s got power when the fight starts, but you grab their leg and you drag him down… the fight completely changes. And that’s exactly what I was gonna do. Glover Texeira did the exact same thing.”

What’s next for the 37-year-old Usman remains to be seen. He continues to flirt with a showdown against Blachowicz, who gave current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira a tough challenge last year. If Usman were to face and defeat someone as high up the 205-pound ladder as Blachowicz, then a showdown with either “Poatan” or Jiri Prochazka can’t be ruled out.

It’s a big ask of the former welterweight king, but Usman has never been shy in calling for big challenges.