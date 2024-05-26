Kamaru Usman flirts with UFC light heavyweight move after faceoff with Jan Blachowicz: “I could do it”
Kamaru Usman thinks he can hang in the UFC’s light heavyweight division against the likes of Jan Blachowicz.
Usman tried his hand in the middleweight division on short notice against Khamzat Chimaev back in October 2023. It was a competitive fight, but “The Nigerian Nightmare” fell short via majority decision. It was still an impressive performance given how late of a notice Usman received for the fight. With a full camp the former UFC Welterweight Champion feels he could make some noise at light heavyweight.
Usman believes he demonstrated just how big he can be during his cordial faceoff with former UFC 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz.
Kamaru Usman Feels He Could be a Threat at Light Heavyweight
During an episode of “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry,” Kamaru Usman expressed confidence in his ability to have success as a light heavyweight (via Championship Rounds).
Kamaru Usman recalls his face off with Jan Blachowicz, and still believes the matchup favoured him 👀
“You see my arms next to his?… Everybody was talking about ‘he’s a lightheavyweight’ but I was out there thick on him…
I’m telling you… I wouldn’t have called for 205 [lbs]… pic.twitter.com/dHgH9XvPcd
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2024
“I’m telling you… I wouldn’t have called for 205 [lbs] if I didn’t think at that point that the style favored me and I could do it. Everybody’s got power when the fight starts, but you grab their leg and you drag him down… the fight completely changes. And that’s exactly what I was gonna do. Glover Texeira did the exact same thing.”
What’s next for the 37-year-old Usman remains to be seen. He continues to flirt with a showdown against Blachowicz, who gave current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira a tough challenge last year. If Usman were to face and defeat someone as high up the 205-pound ladder as Blachowicz, then a showdown with either “Poatan” or Jiri Prochazka can’t be ruled out.
It’s a big ask of the former welterweight king, but Usman has never been shy in calling for big challenges.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jan Blachowicz Kamaru Usman UFC