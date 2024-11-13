Jon Jones names former UFC light-heavyweight champion as “fun fight” he’d accept instead of Tom Aspinall

By Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in fighting Jamahal Hill.

Jon Jones UFC

‘Bones’ is set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday. In his second fight up at heavyweight, Jon Jones is slated to face 42-year-old former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the latter hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021. Leading into the contest, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s next.

Given Tom Aspinall’s current status as interim heavyweight champion, many want to see the winner of Saturday’s headliner face him. While Stipe Miocic has shown interest in facing the Brit, Jon Jones hasn’t. In fact, ‘Bones’ has gone as far as calling Aspinall an ‘as*hole’, and admitted he has zero intention of ever facing him.

Instead, it seems the UFC heavyweight champion wants to have “fun fights” instead. At UFC 309 media day, Jon Jones took part in a scrum with the media and discussed his MMA future. There, ‘Bones’ once again showed interest in a future meeting with UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

RELATED: JON JONES ADMITS RETIREMENT DECISION WILL DEPEND ON HIS PERFORMANCE AT UFC 309: “MY GOAL IS TO MAKE IT LOOK REALLY EASY”

UFC champion Jon Jones opens up on “fun fights” against Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

However, Jon Jones also teased several other fights. One of those matchups was against former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. For his part, ‘Sweet Dreams’ hasn’t competed since a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in April. However, Hill has also called for a fight against Jones in the past.

“I could see myself, I could see myself after this entertaining superfights only.” Jon Jones stated at UFC 309 media day. “After this fight, if we get a dominant performance, I’m prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship and fight for fun. I want to fight for fun. I’ve had a big chip on my shoulder my entire career, just defend, defend, defend. I don’t necessarily want it to be over, but I want to fight for fun.”

He continued, “…Just being like, not having this belt to protect but just fighting guys that I want to stylistically fight against. Just random fights. Jamahal Hill, me and him meet up at 220 and see what happens. Let’s see what happens… Derrick Lewis, he’s got a lot of knockout power… I’m at a bodyweight right now that I can just do fun fights. That’s what I want to do.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Jamahal Hill?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, UFC 309

Stipe Miocic laughs off Jon Jones' 'comical' attempt to start beef ahead of UFC 309: "It's funny"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives blunt answer to why he doesn't want to fight 'A**hole' Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: "I don't want to do business with him"

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones says there’s more to the story when it comes to his position of not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier would reject heated rematch: "He's never going to take the chance"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier won’t fight him again.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones says UFC switching back to old gloves for UFC 309 is a "major relief" as he voiced his displeasure with them

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones is glad the UFC is switching back to the old gloves at UFC 309.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones sends retirement ultimatum to UFC: "You can either lose me, or get one more superfight"

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2024

Jon Jones has sent an ultimatum to the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White

Former Bellator champion hopes Dana White gives him an opportunity with UFC before retiring

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024
Joe Rogan Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan details what makes UFC 309 headliner Jon Jones dangerous: 'That’s always going to be an advantage'

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

Joe Rogan has been following Jon Jones’ career since the start of “Bones'” UFC run, and he believes he knows what makes the future Hall of Famer so dangerous.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reveals lofty goals beyond UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira: 'That could work out really well'

Fernando Quiles - November 13, 2024

Michael Chandler has an ambitious roadmap for his next few UFC fights.

Georges St-Pierre
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley claims Georges St-Pierre turned down a multi million dollar offer to fight him last year: “I would have beat his brains in”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has claimed that Georges St-Pierre turned down a major offer to fight him last year.

UFC gloves
UFC

Fighters notified they will be using the “old gloves” this Saturday at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Fighters who are competing on the UFC 309 card had been informed that they will be using the old gloves as opposed to the new design this weekend.