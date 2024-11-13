Jon Jones names former UFC light-heavyweight champion as “fun fight” he’d accept instead of Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in fighting Jamahal Hill.

‘Bones’ is set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday. In his second fight up at heavyweight, Jon Jones is slated to face 42-year-old former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the latter hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021. Leading into the contest, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s next.

Given Tom Aspinall’s current status as interim heavyweight champion, many want to see the winner of Saturday’s headliner face him. While Stipe Miocic has shown interest in facing the Brit, Jon Jones hasn’t. In fact, ‘Bones’ has gone as far as calling Aspinall an ‘as*hole’, and admitted he has zero intention of ever facing him.

Instead, it seems the UFC heavyweight champion wants to have “fun fights” instead. At UFC 309 media day, Jon Jones took part in a scrum with the media and discussed his MMA future. There, ‘Bones’ once again showed interest in a future meeting with UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones did a scrum with media and emphasized that his priority going forward should he fight beyond Saturday is to compete in “fun fights” with athletes who are roughly his size. He mentioned Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill as names that interest him. pic.twitter.com/YeqE5hAOuv — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 13, 2024

UFC champion Jon Jones opens up on “fun fights” against Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

However, Jon Jones also teased several other fights. One of those matchups was against former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. For his part, ‘Sweet Dreams’ hasn’t competed since a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in April. However, Hill has also called for a fight against Jones in the past.

“I could see myself, I could see myself after this entertaining superfights only.” Jon Jones stated at UFC 309 media day. “After this fight, if we get a dominant performance, I’m prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship and fight for fun. I want to fight for fun. I’ve had a big chip on my shoulder my entire career, just defend, defend, defend. I don’t necessarily want it to be over, but I want to fight for fun.”

He continued, “…Just being like, not having this belt to protect but just fighting guys that I want to stylistically fight against. Just random fights. Jamahal Hill, me and him meet up at 220 and see what happens. Let’s see what happens… Derrick Lewis, he’s got a lot of knockout power… I’m at a bodyweight right now that I can just do fun fights. That’s what I want to do.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Jamahal Hill?