Stipe Miocic sends violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309: “Bring it on bitch”

By Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Stipe Miocic has sent a violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of their UFC 309 heavyweight title defense.

Stipe Miocic

Miocic is set to fight for the first time since he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in March of 2021. Although he is ending the layoff, and is now 42 years old Miocic is still confident he will get his hand raised.

“I will go as far as I have to in this fight, I don’t care what I have to do. He’s never seen anything like me,” Miocic said on UFC Countdown. “I’m going to hurt him a lot, I promise you that. I am going to beat his ass and walk out with the belt around my waist. Bring it on bitch, bring it on bitch.”

Stipe Miocic seems to be oozing with confidence ahead of his matchup, despite being a big betting underdog and having not fought in over three years.

Stipe Miocic believes time off will benefit him

Entering UFC 309, Stipe Miocic will look to prove time off and ring rust isn’t an issue.

Not only does Miocic think it’s not a big deal, but he says the time off has benefited him greatly.

“It’s been great, honestly,” Miocic said to the Uncrowned. “Just getting to hang out with my kids more, watching them get older. It’s really awesome. They come into the gym with me every once in a while, and obviously I’ve got the home gym here, but it’s been great. I love being a father and it’s given me more time for that.”

Ultimately, Stipe Miocic is eager to finally return and is excited to see how Jon Jones will react to his power at UFC 309.

“Now we’re finally here,” Miocic said. “I’m just praying he’ll be there… Right now, I don’t know, but we’re going to find out. I’ll tell you this, I’m going to touch that chin a lot.”

Stipe Miocic is 20-4 as a pro and coming off the KO loss to Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

