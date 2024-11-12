Stipe Miocic sends violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309: “Bring it on bitch”

Stipe Miocic has sent a violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of their UFC 309 heavyweight title defense.

Miocic is set to fight for the first time since he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in March of 2021. Although he is ending the layoff, and is now 42 years old Miocic is still confident he will get his hand raised.

“I will go as far as I have to in this fight, I don’t care what I have to do. He’s never seen anything like me,” Miocic said on UFC Countdown. “I’m going to hurt him a lot, I promise you that. I am going to beat his ass and walk out with the belt around my waist. Bring it on bitch, bring it on bitch.”

Stipe Miocic seems to be oozing with confidence ahead of his matchup, despite being a big betting underdog and having not fought in over three years.