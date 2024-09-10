Sean O’Malley believes Noche UFC will crush Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: “It’ll all be about the Sugar show”

By Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes Noche UFC will easily outsell Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga.

Sean O'Malley, Canelo Alvarez

‘Sugar’ is set to make his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 306 this Saturday. However, this pay-per-view won’t be a normal one. The card will center around Mexican Independence Day and feature several high-profile names. In the main event, Sean O’Malley will look to make his second title defense against the rising Merab Dvalishvili.

Across the town, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will return to face Edgar Berlanga. While it’s not the fight most fans expected, the Puerto Rican is an undefeated prospect who promises to bring the fight to the champion. Still, Alvarez is set to enter the bout upwards of a -1200 betting favorite according to several outlets.

While Dana White has stated that he doesn’t have any personal issues with Canelo Alvarez, the two are going head-to-head. Speaking in a recent interview on ESPN’s First Take, Sean O’Malley was asked about his thoughts on the situation. There, ‘Sugar’ promised that Noche UFC would crush the big boxing show going down across the city.

Bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley discusses Noche UFC vs. Canelo Alvarez’s return

Sean O’Malley reasoned that his fight against Merab Dvalishvili was just better than Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga. In the interview, the UFC champion also joked about the latter, adding that he couldn’t even remember his name. According to ‘Sugar’, the end result between the two shows won’t even be close.

“I do believe that the numbers will be better for the UFC and us.” Sean O’Malley responded when asked about the UFC going head-to-head against Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga. “That night, Sunday, Monday of that [next] week, it’ll be about the UFC, about the ‘Sugar’ show. I’m defending my belt, the bantamweight champ, against a guy on a ten-fight win streak in the UFC.”

He continued, “Canelo’s fighting a guy who, I know you told me his name the other day and I forgot it already. Yeah, [Edgar] Burrito. I think UFC is going to crush it, we’re going to crush it.”

What do you make of these comments from bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley? Would you rather watch Noche UFC or Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga?

