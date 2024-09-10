Merab Dvalishvili dismisses wrestling-heavy strategy ahead of UFC 306

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili might try to beat Sean O’Malley at his own game this weekend inside the Octagon.

Dvalishvili and O’Malley headline UFC 306 this Saturday at the Las Vegas Sphere. His bantamweight title shot comes after a long win streak in the cage, including recent wins over former champions Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo.

Dvalishvili is recognized as one of the best wrestlers in the UFC, after setting numerous records over this recent string of victories. His win over Yan featured a UFC record 49 takedown attempts en route to a unanimous decision win.

Against the sharpshooter O’Malley, Dvalishvili’s best approach to a win might be utilizing his wrestling against the bantamweight champion. But, Dvalishvili feels he can beat O’Malley at any aspect of mixed martial arts.