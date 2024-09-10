Dana White confirms the UFC won’t make an interim lightweight title despite Islam Makhachev’s injury: “We have plans”

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that there will be no interim titles in Islam Makhachev’s absence.

The current UFC lightweight champion hasn’t been seen in the cage since June. In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev faced longtime contender, Dustin Poirier. Despite entering the bout a massive favorite, ‘The Diamond’ made the dominant champion work. However, Makhachev still emerged with a fifth-round submission victory.

Following the victory, Islam Makhachev was linked to a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. For his part, the latter is coming off a split-decision victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April. The bout will be the two’s first time facing off since their meeting in April 2019 which saw Makhachev emerge with a decision win.

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 was targeted for October in Abu Dhabi. However, that will not be happening. Due to an injury to the UFC lightweight champion, plans started to shift. Instead, Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway will be headlining that pay-per-view next month. Briefly, there were hopes that Makhachev could fight in December.

🚨 Dana White says there WILL NOT be an interim lightweight title fight, and they will wait for Islam Makhachev to recover “When [Islam] is ready to go, we’ll go. We have plans, we’re looking at it right now on when he would fight… I don’t know [if December 7 is likely]. We’re… pic.twitter.com/HtgIfA9ywn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 10, 2024

Dana White responds to rumors of interim UFC title in Islam Makhachev’s absence

However, that won’t be happening either. Earlier this summer, Islam Makhachev confirmed that he won’t be back in the cage until next year. There were rumors that Tsarukyan could fight someone else for an interim title, but that’s not the case. In a recent interview with Manouk Akopyan, Dana White stated that the UFC will wait for the champion to return, and no interim title will be made.”

“No [I’m not considering an interim title], Islam’s fought so many times and is always willing to jump up and take a fight.” Dana White responded to Manouk Akopyan when asked about Islam Makhachev’s injury. “So, no. There won’t be an interim title. When he’s ready to go, we’ll go [and book him].”

He continued, “We have plans, we’re looking at it right now on when he would fight. Yes, Tsarukyan is [still] the number one contender. I don’t know [when they’ll fight], we’re working on it.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Do you think an interim title should be created due to Islam Makhachev’s injury?