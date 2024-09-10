Dana White confirms the UFC won’t make an interim lightweight title despite Islam Makhachev’s injury: “We have plans”

By Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that there will be no interim titles in Islam Makhachev’s absence.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC

The current UFC lightweight champion hasn’t been seen in the cage since June. In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev faced longtime contender, Dustin Poirier. Despite entering the bout a massive favorite, ‘The Diamond’ made the dominant champion work. However, Makhachev still emerged with a fifth-round submission victory.

Following the victory, Islam Makhachev was linked to a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan. For his part, the latter is coming off a split-decision victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April. The bout will be the two’s first time facing off since their meeting in April 2019 which saw Makhachev emerge with a decision win.

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 was targeted for October in Abu Dhabi. However, that will not be happening. Due to an injury to the UFC lightweight champion, plans started to shift. Instead, Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway will be headlining that pay-per-view next month. Briefly, there were hopes that Makhachev could fight in December.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON TEASES ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER PARTING WAYS WITH THE UFC: “SOME BIG CHANGES ARE GOING ON!”

Dana White responds to rumors of interim UFC title in Islam Makhachev’s absence

However, that won’t be happening either. Earlier this summer, Islam Makhachev confirmed that he won’t be back in the cage until next year. There were rumors that Tsarukyan could fight someone else for an interim title, but that’s not the case. In a recent interview with Manouk Akopyan, Dana White stated that the UFC will wait for the champion to return, and no interim title will be made.”

“No [I’m not considering an interim title], Islam’s fought so many times and is always willing to jump up and take a fight.” Dana White responded to Manouk Akopyan when asked about Islam Makhachev’s injury. “So, no. There won’t be an interim title. When he’s ready to go, we’ll go [and book him].”

He continued, “We have plans, we’re looking at it right now on when he would fight. Yes, Tsarukyan is [still] the number one contender. I don’t know [when they’ll fight], we’re working on it.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Do you think an interim title should be created due to Islam Makhachev’s injury?

Related

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison opens up on feud with former teammate Amanda Nunes: "Don't f*ck with my homies"

Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili dismisses wrestling-heavy strategy ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili might try to beat Sean O’Malley at his own game this weekend inside the Octagon.

Diego Lopes, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes responds to Ilia Topuria's title shot callout: "If he's saying my name..."

Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes knows what’s potentially on the line this weekend ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

Conor McGregor
Dana White

Dana White reveals new timeline for Conor McGregor's UFC return

Cole Shelton - September 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on Conor McGregor and his potential return to the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach noncommittal on Umar Nurmagomedov getting next bantamweight title shot

Cole Shelton - September 10, 2024

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley is noncommittal on Umar Nurmagmedov getting the next bantamweight title shot.

Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski makes stunning prediction for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison wants to batter Julianna Pena: "I would love to put an elbow through Julianna’s giant forehead"

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2024

Kayla Harrison would have no issue fighting Raquel Pennington or Julianna Pena for UFC gold, but she has some special elbows in store for “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Sean O'Malley's coach explains how Max Holloway can beat Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2024

The coach of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley thinks Max Holloway has a solid chance of dethroning Ilia Topuria.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson wants UFC Hall of Fame induction after retirement

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has made it known that he’d like to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo shares Sean O’Malley’s “weakness” as noted by three different training partners: “Am I a snitch?”

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

Henry Cejudo has shared what he considers to be Sean O’Malley’s big ‘weakness’ from apparent training partners.