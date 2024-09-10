Song Yadong scolds Henry Cejudo for Sean O’Malley callout: “You’ve been ducking me since July!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong scoffed at Henry Cejudo’s recent comments over a future clash with Sean O’Malley.

Song Yadong, Henry Cejudo

O’Malley will face Cejudo’s most recent opponent, Merab Dvalishvili, in the UFC 306 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. Top contenders like Cejudo, Yadong, and Umar Nurmagomedov are waiting in the wings for potential title shots.

Cejudo, despite back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling, called out O’Malley during a recent podcast episode. He’s also teased a potential return to the flyweight division as a possible next option.

Yadong, who has yet to have his next fight booked, issued a strong message to Cejudo.

Song Yadong reignites Henry Cejudo callouts

In a recent tweet, Yadong issued a fiery response to Cejudo’s title shot comments.

“[Henry Cejudo] You’ve been ducking me since July,” Yadong tweeted. “I know you told them you had injury, you want to go back to FW. But now you asking for [O’Malley]???

“Get fans what they want! See me in Macau!”

Yadong’s above reference is aimed at the UFC’s upcoming event scheduled for November 23rd in Macau. As of this writing, a main event has yet to be announced for the card.

Yadong hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan at UFC 299. Before that, he earned back-to-back wins over Chris Gutierrez and Ricky Simon.

As of this writing, Cejudo hasn’t responded to Yadong’s tweet. He and Yadong have some history after the two sides traded barbs on social media earlier this year.

Yadong and Cejudo are two intriguing parts of the UFC bantamweight title picture. Nurmagomedov, who defeated Cory Sandhagen last month, is the likely next title challenger for the O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili winner.

A Yadong vs. Cejudo fight could potentially come to fruition later this year. While Cejudo’s desire to fight O’Malley likely won’t come next, a win over Yadong could potentially garner the champ’s attention.

