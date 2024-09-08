Gilbert Burns undecided on future following UFC Vegas 97 loss to Sean Brady
Gilbert Burns has reflected on his recent loss to Sean Brady.
Burns and Brady shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this past Saturday night. After five rounds of action, Brady was awarded the unanimous decision victory. The defeat hurts “Durinho’s” chances of returning to title contention. The 38 year-old has now dropped three straight bouts.
A big topic within the MMA community now is whether or not Burns will decide to walk away from pro MMA competition.
Gilbert Burns Unsure of Future Following UFC Vegas 97 Loss
During an interview with Charly Arnolt for ESPN, Gilbert Burns admitted that not much went right when he entered the Octagon against Sean Brady (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I just feel like – I felt great this whole freaking week,” Burns said. “I felt good in training camp. This morning was great. But when I got (to the cage), it didn’t flow. It just didn’t flow. Nothing was good. … I didn’t let it go. Props to Sean. Sean is a tough one. I hit him with some good shots, I tried to finish. I think I forced the finish too much.”
As far as the topic of retirement is concerned, Burns said he’ll need to assess things when he returns home.
“I don’t know. That’s a good question. I didn’t think about that, so I’ve got to rethink,” Burns said. “I’ve got to go back, talk to my coaches, see what’s next. At the same time, give a little time to my family. They give up so much when I’m in a camp for a fight. I’m gonna go back, spend time with the family, go back to train. I don’t have any injuries, thank God. I lost, but at least the body is feeling good.”
Burns hasn’t earned a win since April 2023 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. Defeats to current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, and Sean Brady have followed.
