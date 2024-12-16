Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa.
Last weekend, Colby Covington fell short in his attempt to get back in the win column at welterweight. He went up against Joaquin Buckley in the main event of the show in Florida, and in the end, it was a doctor stoppage that led to his downfall after he suffered a nasty cut on his eye.
RELATED: Belal Muhammad lists his lone stipulation for ever accepting a fight with Colby Covington
The doctor in question noted that Covington would risk losing his eyelid if he carried on fighting. So, the decision was made to stop the contest, and for ‘Chaos’, it really isn’t clear what the future holds for him from there.
On the flip side of that you’ve got Belal Muhammad, the current welterweight champion, who has had quite the verbal war with Covington over the years. In a recent tweet, he had the following to say about Colby’s performance.
4 weeks of no fights and the last thing we’re gonna remember this year is how much Colby sucks but ..don’t forget that he went to cardio kickboxing war with usman
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 15, 2024
Muhammad takes a shot at Covington
“4 weeks of no fights and the last thing we’re gonna remember this year is how much Colby sucks but ..don’t forget that he went to cardio kickboxing war with usman.”
When a fan responded by asking what Belal believes is next for Covington, he replied by saying: “Maybe Tony Ferguson”.
It doesn’t feel like we’re ever going to get the chance to see Belal Muhammad lock horns with Colby Covington. Still, it’s interesting to think about what that would look like, even after Colby did fall short against Buckley.
Do you believe Colby Covington should keep on fighting in mixed martial arts, or do you feel as if it makes more sense for him to retire? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC