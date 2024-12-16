Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Last weekend, Colby Covington fell short in his attempt to get back in the win column at welterweight. He went up against Joaquin Buckley in the main event of the show in Florida, and in the end, it was a doctor stoppage that led to his downfall after he suffered a nasty cut on his eye.

The doctor in question noted that Covington would risk losing his eyelid if he carried on fighting. So, the decision was made to stop the contest, and for ‘Chaos’, it really isn’t clear what the future holds for him from there.

On the flip side of that you’ve got Belal Muhammad, the current welterweight champion, who has had quite the verbal war with Covington over the years. In a recent tweet, he had the following to say about Colby’s performance.