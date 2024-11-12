Leon Edwards teases return to the cage after UFC London is announced for early 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards seemingly wants to return in March.

‘Rocky’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since a return to Manchester in July. There, Leon Edwards faced Belal Muhammad in a rematch of their March 2021 meeting at the UFC Apex. Heading into the contest, the British fighter was a heavy-betting favorite. However, Muhammad flipped the script on him earlier this summer.

After five hard-fought rounds, it was ‘Remember The Name’ who earned a unanimous decision victory. With the win, Muhammad snapped Leon Edwards’ impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak. Post-fight, the British fighter’s coach revealed a few injuries, and that the former welterweight champion would likely take some time off.

However, it seems that the former UFC welterweight champion is preparing for a return. Earlier today, the promotion announced plans to head back to London on March 22nd. In response, Leon Edwards shared the post and added an eyeball emoji. Obviously nothing is in the works yet, but ‘Rocky’ would be a logical fit for the event.

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards teases March return to the octagon

That being said, there’s many other names who have offered to fight at UFC London as well. While Leon Edwards is arguably the biggest, Renato Moicano called to headline the event on social media. The Brazilian is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Benoit Saint-Denis in September over in France.

Taking to X earlier today, Moicano called for the chance to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC London. ‘The Baddy’ last competed in July, scoring a first-round submission win over Bobby ‘King’ Green. Following the victory, Pimblett called for the opportunity to face the Brazilian in a massive lightweight collision.

Nonetheless, this news will likely take Leon Edwards out of the running to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. While ‘Rocky’ never offered to face ‘Nomad’, Michael Bisping pitched the Brit as a replacement earlier this month. As of now, Rakhmonov is expected to meet Kamaru Usman next month instead.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC welterweight champion? Who do you want to see Leon Edwards fight next?