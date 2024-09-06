Robert Whittaker’s manager reveals Sean Strickland rejected UFC 305 clash: “We said absolutely!”

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker nearly fought Sean Strickland at UFC 305.

For his part, ‘The Reaper’ has been out of the cage since a first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov in June. As many likely remember, Robert Whittaker was originally set to face Khamzat Chimaev in Saudi Arabia. However, ‘Borz’ was forced out on a week’s notice due to illness. Following the win, Whittaker called to re-book the fight with Chimaev.

The former middleweight champion wound up getting his wish. As of now, Robert Whittaker is set to face the undefeated contender at UFC 308 in October. However, ‘The Reaper’ nearly faced someone else after his June win. Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker’s manager Titus Day, revealed that his fighter was in talks to face Sean Strickland.

For his part, ‘Tarzan’ is coming off a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa in June. Following the win, Sean Strickland revealed his plans to sit out and wait for a title shot. When asked about a potential matchup with Robert Whittaker, the former champion publically rejected it. According to Day, Strickland was serious about his comments.

Robert Whittaker’s manager reveals Sean Strickland rejected UFC 305 clash

According to Robert Whittaker’s manager, the UFC approached them to fight in August. While ‘The Reaper’ accepted the contest, Sean Strickland rejected it. For what it’s worth, the American’s gamble paid off, as he’s expected to face Dricus du Plessis in a rematch sometime next year.

“Sean’s obviously taking a very different strategy in sitting there and waiting.” Robert Whittaker’s manager, Titus Day, stated to Submission Radio. “He’s probably got a legitimate call for the title, but Rob wants to fight. I mean, that’s how he makes a living. Straight away after the last fight in Riyadh, they said to us straight away ‘Does Rob want to fight him?’, like literally on the same day.”

He continued, “They said ‘Does Rob want to fight Sean in Perth?’, and we said straight away ‘Absolutely!’… Apparently he said no, so that was it.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you want to see Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland?