Robert Whittaker’s manager reveals Sean Strickland rejected UFC 305 clash: “We said absolutely!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2024

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker nearly fought Sean Strickland at UFC 305.

Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland

For his part, ‘The Reaper’ has been out of the cage since a first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov in June. As many likely remember, Robert Whittaker was originally set to face Khamzat Chimaev in Saudi Arabia. However, ‘Borz’ was forced out on a week’s notice due to illness. Following the win, Whittaker called to re-book the fight with Chimaev.

The former middleweight champion wound up getting his wish. As of now, Robert Whittaker is set to face the undefeated contender at UFC 308 in October. However, ‘The Reaper’ nearly faced someone else after his June win. Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker’s manager Titus Day, revealed that his fighter was in talks to face Sean Strickland.

For his part, ‘Tarzan’ is coming off a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa in June. Following the win, Sean Strickland revealed his plans to sit out and wait for a title shot. When asked about a potential matchup with Robert Whittaker, the former champion publically rejected it. According to Day, Strickland was serious about his comments.

RELATED: JOE LAUZON OPENS UP ON MMA FUTURE AMIDST LONG UFC HIATUS: “I DON’T EXACTLY KNOW A VALID WAY TO GET OUT OF THE CONTRACT”

Robert Whittaker’s manager reveals Sean Strickland rejected UFC 305 clash

According to Robert Whittaker’s manager, the UFC approached them to fight in August. While ‘The Reaper’ accepted the contest, Sean Strickland rejected it. For what it’s worth, the American’s gamble paid off, as he’s expected to face Dricus du Plessis in a rematch sometime next year.

“Sean’s obviously taking a very different strategy in sitting there and waiting.” Robert Whittaker’s manager, Titus Day, stated to Submission Radio. “He’s probably got a legitimate call for the title, but Rob wants to fight. I mean, that’s how he makes a living. Straight away after the last fight in Riyadh, they said to us straight away ‘Does Rob want to fight him?’, like literally on the same day.”

He continued, “They said ‘Does Rob want to fight Sean in Perth?’, and we said straight away ‘Absolutely!’… Apparently he said no, so that was it.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you want to see Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou, UFC, Boxing

Francis Ngannou heaps praise on 'mean' Alex Pereira: "You're going to get some tough nights against him"

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2024
Michael Page
UFC

Michael Page teases future middleweight move after "cleaning out" welterweight: "There's some fun fights"

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael Page is already eyeing a move up in weight.

Robert Whittaker, Dricus du Plessis
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker details "Superpower" Dricus du Plessis uses to fuel his UFC success

Curtis Calhoun - September 6, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes one aspect of Dricus du Plessis’s skillset has fueled his rise to the world title.

Israel Adesanya training
UFC

Israel Adesanya makes serious accusations towards man in roadside altercation

Fernando Quiles - September 6, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has issued a statement following his viral street incident.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

UFC 306: Alexa Grasso names Zhang Weili as dream opponent ahead of Valentina Shevchenko Trilogy

Fernando Quiles - September 6, 2024

Alexa Grasso has revealed who would be her dream opponent inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

Chael Sonnen claims Alex Pereira was “not sincere” with his callout of Dricus du Plessis: “The play here was a final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with Adesanya”

Harry Kettle - September 6, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns
Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns says it “would be a shame” for Kamaru Usman to receive the next UFC welterweight title shot

Harry Kettle - September 6, 2024

Gilbert Burns isn’t convinced that former opponent and teammate Kamaru Usman should get the next UFC welterweight title shot.

Benoît Saint-Denis, Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris: ‘Moicano vs. Saint-Denis’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - September 6, 2024

We’re on the verge of UFC Paris as Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis prepare to battle it out in an important match-up.

Isaac Dulgarian
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian confident he will finish Brendon Marotte "early" at UFC Vegas 97: "I'm the better fighter"

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

Isaac Dulgarian is set to return to the Octagon against Brendon Marotte at UFC Vegas 97.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov responds to Merab Dvalishvili's dismissal of him getting the next bantamweight title shot

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s remarks about the next title shot.