Paulo Costa offers to fill in for Khamzat Chimaev and fight Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia: “Call me”

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is ready for a short-notice rematch with Robert Whittaker.

Earlier today, news broke about the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. That card is set for next Saturday night and is an absolutely stacked event. Set for the headliner is a middleweight tilt between former champion Robert Whittaker, and Khamzat Chimaev. With a win, ‘Borz’ could’ve earned a potential title shot.

Instead, he will have to wait. As first reported by BennyPMMA on X, Khamzat Chimaev is now out of that fight. While that’s yet to be confirmed, it seems that one man is already ready to step-up and face Robert Whittaker. Earlier today, Paulo Costa took to X to offer himself as a replacement for Chimaev.

For his part, ‘The Eraser’ is fresh off a split-decision defeat to Sean Strickland earlier this month at UFC 302. That defeat came on the heels of Paulo Costa’s first fight with Robert Whittaker earlier this year in February. While the Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision defeat that night, it seems that he’s ready to run it back with the former champion.

Whittaker vs Gourmet chenchen is down. Call me 📞 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 13, 2024

know who to call 📞 pic.twitter.com/6zfTEEEqJL — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 13, 2024

So put me to title shot instead — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 13, 2024

Paulo Costa offers to step in for Khamzat Chimaev to face Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia

In the last post, Paulo Costa responded to rumors that Ikram Aliskerov could fight Robert Whittaker instead. The Russian is currently set to meet Antonio Trócoli this weekend, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 93. However, it remains unconfirmed who ‘The Reaper’ will be meeting in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Nonetheless, Khamzat Chimaev’s withdrawal is just yet another hit to the UFC’s upcoming schedule. Over the last few weeks, it’s been reported that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is currently in danger of falling off of UFC 303. That card is currently slated for June 29th, in Las Vegas.

However, the co-main event of that pay-per-view is reportedly now in question as well. As reported by Ariel Helwani earlier today, Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg could be off the card as well. Combined with the Khamzat Chimaev news, it’s been a rough day for Dana White and the UFC.

What do you make of these comments from Paulo Costa? Do you want to see him rematch Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia later this month?