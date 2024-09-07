VIDEO | Demetrious Johnson announces his retirement at ONE 168

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson announced his retirement from the sport at ONE 168 on Friday in Denver.

Johnson has been contemplating retirement since his trilogy win over Adriano Moraes in May 2023. He’s remained active in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at various tournaments but hasn’t fought in MMA since the Moraes victory.

Johnson announced the news during a special presentation at ONE 168. He received a hero’s welcome into the arena as his signature walk-out music played throughout the venue.

Johnson then laid his ONE flyweight title belt in the center of the cage in front of the crowd and revealed that he was walking away from MMA. He was also inducted into the ONE Hall of Fame by CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Johnson, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, insisted in his announcement that he wasn’t walking away from BJJ competitions anytime soon. He spoke glowingly about submission grappling, revealing that it quickly became his main passion.

You can watch Johnson’s full speech below.