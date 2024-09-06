Robert Whittaker details “Superpower” Dricus du Plessis uses to fuel his UFC success

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes one aspect of Dricus du Plessis’s skillset has fueled his rise to the world title.

Whittaker will face the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 308 co-main event on October 26th in Abu Dhabi. The card is headlined by a UFC featherweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

A win over Chimaev could potentially earn Whittaker a title shot for his next UFC booking. Du Plessis, who most recently defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, is expected to face Sean Strickland for his next title defense.

Du Plessis’s path to the middleweight summit featured a jaw-dropping finish of Whittaker at UFC 290. The win put du Plessis firmly on the middleweight title map, and he went on to defeat Strickland at UFC 297 for the belt.

Du Plessis’s unorthodox fighting style has perplexed fans, pundits, and fellow fighters alike. But Whittaker feels that du Plessis’s mind is the steering wheel behind his dominant run.