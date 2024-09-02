Joe Lauzon opens up on MMA future amidst long UFC hiatus: “I don’t exactly know a valid way to get out of the contract”

By Josh Evanoff - September 2, 2024

UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon isn’t entirely sure what his MMA future holds.

‘J-Lau’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since the UFC took a trip to Boston in October 2019. That night saw Joe Lauzon hand Jonathan Pearce a first-round knockout loss. In the process, the longtime lightweight snapped a three-fight losing streak and had the opportunity to end his career on a high note.

However, Joe Lauzon later booked a return opposite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone for April 2022. That bout didn’t come to fruition due to injury, and it was then re-booked not once, but twice. The two were last booked for UFC Austin that summer, but Lauzon was forced out on fight day due to a knee dislocation.

Since then, the lightweight has gone unbooked. Joe Lauzon publically called for a retirement fight in his hometown of Boston for UFC 292. He even named rising prospect Chase Hooper as a potential opponent. However, his wish wasn’t granted. According to Dana White, Lauzon’s request came after the entire card had been already booked.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON REVEALS THAT HE HASN’T DONE ANY MMA TRAINING IN 18 MONTHS: “IT’S NOT ON MY MIND RIGHT NOW”

UFC Reebok payout

Joe Lauzon opens up on potential UFC comeback five years after last victory

Dana White added last year when asked, that he would like Joe Lauzon to retire. Well, it seems that ‘J-Lau’ isn’t entirely on board with the idea. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Lauzon admitted that he would fight if the right opportunity arose. However, it seems that the UFC isn’t interested in having him compete, and the 40-year-old isn’t exactly interested in fighting elsewhere.

“Everyone’s always asking, like, ‘Oh, are you going to fight again? Are you not going to fight again?’ and my answer is always kind of ambiguous—I don’t really know.” Joe Lauzon stated in the interview with MMA Fighting. “I wanted to fight Chase Hooper last summer when they were going to come to Boston, but that didn’t work out; they didn’t want to do that. So, I don’t know. If they came to me with a fight and a matchup that I liked… I’m still training all the time, but I’m not pressing the issue.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I don’t exactly know a valid way to get out of the contract—not that I’m trying to—but I think that there’s a bunch of reasons it can kind of freeze or get prolonged, right? So I think it’s if you turn down a fight, if you are injured, or if you retire—you know, those things all prolong and extend it, right? So, from my perspective, I’m not really trying to fight anywhere else, so I don’t really care.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Joe Lauzon fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Lauzon UFC

Related

Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzeczyk

Jessica Andrade reveals private conversations with Joanna Jedrzejczyk for 'BMF' title rematch: "It would be special"

Josh Evanoff - September 2, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen says Tom Aspinall could suffer a Ronda Rousey-esque collapse against Jon Jones

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks if Tom Aspinall gets put into a ‘long game’ scenario against Jon Jones, it’ll lead to his undoing, similar to that of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno ends brief time away from MMA, set to return at UFC Vegas 100

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2024

Brandon Moreno will be ending his time away from MMA as he has his next fight booked.

Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen favors Sean O'Malley over Conor McGregor for MMA's biggest star

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Sean O’Malley, not Conor McGregor, is the sport’s biggest pay-per-view star ahead of the former’s return to the cage.

Shara Magomedov, UFC
UFC

Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov's return set for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024

Undefeated UFC middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov is set for his Octagon return for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi in October.

Conor McGregor in training

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn't worried about Conor McGregor possibly jumping queue at welterweight

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024
Canelo Alvarez, Kamaru Usman, UFC, Boxing
Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez clear the air after previous rivalry

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez have buried the hatchet, years on from rumors of a potential fight between them.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili heads to Mexico to improve boxing ahead of Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili is in Mexico as he attempts to improve his boxing ahead of Noche UFC next weekend.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler teases news of possible fight announcement

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler continues to tease the idea that a fight announcement for him could be imminent.

Dana White Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White calls Donald Trump ‘the most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

Zain Bando - September 1, 2024

Dana White’s relationship with the former U.S. President is more than just politics.