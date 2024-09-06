Francis Ngannou heaps praise on ‘mean’ Alex Pereira: “You’re going to get some tough nights against him”

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has a lot of respect for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou, UFC, Boxing

‘The Predator’ is currently set to make his return to the cage next month in Saudi Arabia. Back for the first time since losing to Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring earlier this year, Francis Ngannou will face Renan Ferreira. The bout will be the heavyweight’s first in the cage since leaving the UFC in 2023, and his first in the PFL cage.

Speaking on a recent edition of Jake Paul’s podcast, the PFL heavyweight discussed his return. There, Francis Ngannou was asked about his thoughts on the UFC light-heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. ‘The Problem Child’ called for a boxing match against ‘Poatan’ earlier this summer, but Dana White shot down that idea.

Well, it seems that Francis Ngannou has a ton of respect for the Brazilian. During the discussion, ‘The Predator’ praised Alex Pereira’s heavy hands, and also his attitude. Ngannou added that the light-heavyweight champion will be causing problems for many, many fighters in the future.

Francis Ngannou heaps praise on UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

“He’s tough, he has some tough hands.” Francis Ngannou stated on Jake Paul’s podcast, when asked about his thoughts on UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. “I think you’re going to get some tough nights [against him in the future].”

He continued, “This guy is big, solid and he’s mean. He walks straight to you like, ‘I’m gonna eat this guy…’” (h/t Full Violence)

While Francis Ngannou is set to make his return in October, he’s not alone. At UFC 307 next month in Salt Lake City, Alex Pereira will face Khalil Rountree Jr. For his part, ‘Poatan’ is coming off a June knockout win over Jiri Prochazka. Meanwhile, ‘The War Horse’ hasn’t competed since a knockout victory over Anthony Smith in December.

What do you make of these comments from PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou? Are you excited for Alex Pereria’s UFC return later this year?

Alex Pereira Francis Ngannou UFC

