Robert Whittaker breaks silence after Dricus du Plessis loss: “Worst performance of my career”

By Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has reflected on his loss to Dricus du Plessis.

Robert Whittaker, UFC 234, UFC 234 betting odds, UFC 234 odds, Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva

‘The Reaper’ returned to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 290. There, he faced Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title eliminator. Sitting cage-side was middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was vocal about wanting to face ‘Stillknocks’ next. Luckily for ‘The Last Stylebender’, he got his wish.

At UFC 290, Dricus du Plessis scored a second-round knockout win over Robert Whittaker. The defeat was the first time that the former champion had lost in a non-title fight in nearly a decade. Following the loss, the middleweight contender released a brief post-fight message to social media.

However, weeks on from the loss to Dricus du Plessis, Robert Whittaker reflected on an edition of the MMArcade Podcast. There, the former UFC champion was brutally honest about his emotions around the defeat. On the podcast, the middleweight contender opined that the performance was the worst of his career.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA CLAIMS HE IS NOW FIGHTING SEAN STRICKLAND AT UFC 293 AS DRICUS DU PLESSIS WON’T ACCEPT

Robert Whittaker, UFC 290

“I went out there with the intention of putting my best foot forward, and giving the best performance of my career,” Robert Whittaker stated, reflecting on his UFC 290 loss to Dricus du Plessis. “Ended up giving the worst performance of my career. That’s the hardest part about the loss. I know I can do better, I beat myself in a funny sense… They’ll say when we’re asked a question, ‘Are you scared?’, no, no.”

He continued, “It’s never fear of my opponent or fear of getting beaten up, fear of getting hurt. It’s the fear of failing to perform, it’s the fear of going out there and not doing what you trained for the last four months. Four hours a day in the gym, seven days a week, to go in there and do none of it.”

“… I’ve only got myself to hold the blame on that, and this isn’t taking anything away from Dricus. Dricus, he trained, he showed up, ready to fight. He fought, he turned up and that’s half of the fight isn’t it? I didn’t, and it’s a funny job to not turn up in, mate.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Robert Whittaker fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Tyson Fury.

Tom Aspinall reveals Tyson Fury's request to train ahead of Francis Ngannou bout

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023
Georges St-Pierre and Demian Maia.
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre vs. Demian Maia announced for UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre will grapple Demian Maia in December.

Blagoy Ivanov
UFC

The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster, including Blagoy Ivanov

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

The UFC have removed three fighters from their active roster, including heavyweight fighter Blagoy Ivanov.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa reacts after booking Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC 294

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

Paulo Costa is reacting after booking a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 294.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

UFC Nashville gets a new main event as Cory Sandhagen now takes on Rob Font

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Cory Sandhagen will remain on UFC Nashville and will still headline the card.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023
Conor McGregor
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Conor McGregor’s celebration on TUF 31: “Wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win”

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Henry Cejudo has used Conor McGregor’s celebration on The Ultimate Fighter to take another shot at the Irishman.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya responds to critics claiming he is “soft” for promoting Sean Strickland as future opponent

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on critics calling him soft as he prepares to take on Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Video | Umar Nurmagomedov shares footage of injury that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Umar Nurmagomedov has shared footage of the injury that has forced him out of his scheduled fight with Cory Sandhagen.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims he is now fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293 as Dricus Du Plessis won't accept

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

Israel Adesanya says he won’t be fighting Dricus Du Plessis his next time out.