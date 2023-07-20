Tom Aspinall reveals Tyson Fury’s request to train ahead of Francis Ngannou bout

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has chimed in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

In October, ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ will face off in Saudi Arabia. The two will headline an ESPN pay-per-view offering, as the two heavyweight champions clash. It’ll be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC’s lineal heavyweight titleholder will face boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury might be receiving help from Tom Aspinall ahead of his fight with Francis Ngannou. The British fighter is set to return against Marcin Tybura at UFC London this Saturday, his first fight in over a year. At media day earlier this week, Tom Aspinall previewed the boxing match.

There, the UFC heavyweight revealed that Tyson Fury requested his help for the fight against Francis Ngannou. Prior to his success in MMA, Tom Aspinall was famously a training partner for ‘The Gypsy King’. With the two still friends today, it seems that he will be helping the boxer prepare for October.

“I think Ngannou has a puncher’s chance, but it’s a very, very, very, very, very, very, small puncher’s chance,” Tom Aspinall stated at UFC London media day discussing Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “As someone who’s sparred Tyson a lot and seen Tyson up close sparring a lot, and seeing him fight up close, I think that someone with the inexperience of someone like Francis Ngannou, it’s going to be tough.”

He continued, “Obviously, he punches like an absolute truck. If you put Francis Ngannou in there with anybody and tell him that he’s allowed to punch them he has a chance against anybody. But, Tyson Fury is a master of what he does, and it’s going to be a tough night for Ngannou. I spoke to [Fury], he called the other day and he asked if I’ll help him with training and stuff. We’ll see how it goes, mate. I’ve got a busy schedule myself. So, we’ll be in touch again after my fight.”

What do you make of Tom Aspinall’s comments? Are you excited for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?