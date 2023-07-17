Israel Adesanya talks controversial Dricus du Plessis UFC 290 face-off: “I lost my s*it”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his side of his face-off with Dricus du Plessis.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was last seen at UFC 290 earlier this month. The middleweight champion was in attendance to support his friend and teammate, Alexander Volkanovski, who was in the main event. While ‘The Great’ scored a stoppage win over Yair Rodriguez, Israel Adesanya was also there for another reason.

The middleweight titleholder was there to see Dricus du Plessis’ clash with Robert Whittaker on the main card. ‘Stillknocks’ wound up scoring a knockout win over ‘The Reaper’ and had a face-off with Israel Adesanya in the middle of the cage after the bout. There, the two had a very controversial conversation filled with expletives, and talk of their African heritage.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya gave his side of the face-off. In the video, ‘The Last Stylebender’ admitted that he didn’t mean to make a viral moment or cause controversy. Admittedly, he just kind of made something happen in there.

“When it happened, I just lost my s*it,” Israel Adesanya stated, reflecting on his face-off with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290. “When I visualized things and I see it happening. I could feel myself turning because I was like ‘Let’s go n*****’. [That energy] comes from within. You know what’s funny? No matter what I do, after my last fight, people said it was the best post-fight speech in the history of the company ever.”

He continued, “I grab a mic after his fight, people are like ‘Oh it’s cringe’. You know, it’s a bad look, this and that. Alright, alright, alright, but either way I make you feel something. Either way, when I grab the mic and I speak from the heart, I speak from the gut, I make you feel something. Whether you hate me or love me, you’ll feel something. I find that really interesting.”

“I’m not trying, I wasn’t. I just make s*it happen because that’s how I feel and I’ve got to make it happen. I want to make them feel me.”

What do you make of these comments from Israel Adesanya? Are you excited for his future clash with Dricus du Plessis?