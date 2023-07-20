ONE Championship to hold four U.S. events in 2024 after successful Colorado debut

By Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

ONE Championship is headed back to America for a packed 2024 schedule.

Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10

The Asia-based company has made massive strides over the last year. In May, the promotion headed to Colorado for its first event inside the United States. The card featured many names familiar to UFC fans, including former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, among others.

Ultimately, ONE Fight Night 10 was a massive success earlier this year. The main event saw ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeat Adriano Moraes in their high-profile trilogy bout, with others such as Sage Northcutt and Stamp Fairtex earning impressive victories. Three months after that initial event in America, ONE Championship has decided to return.

Earlier today, ONE Championship announced plans for four events in the United States. According to the press release, the promotion’s 2024 schedule will include those stops in America but didn’t specify where. Nonetheless, all of the events are expected to air on Amazon Prime.

The press release noted that the success of ONE Fight Night 10 made it an easy business decision. The May event featured a sell-out crowd in Colorado and their highest ratings on Amazon Prime to date.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Cris Cyborg1

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is coming back to the U.S. with four massive events in 2024.” ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was quoted in the press release. “When we made our historic U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, I was blown away by the support we received from our fans in the U.S.”

He continued, “ONE is home to the greatest martial artists in the world, and I’m excited to once again showcase our World Champions on American soil. To our fans that haven’t seen a live ONE event, I promise you an experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

What do you make of this announcement? Are you excited for ONE Championship to return to America?

