Israel Adesanya claims he is now fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293 as Dricus Du Plessis won’t accept

By Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

Israel Adesanya says he won’t be fighting Dricus Du Plessis his next time out.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

At UFC 290, Du Plessis was fighting Robert Whittaker in a title-eliminator fight with the winner set to face Adesanya next. Ultimately, it was Dricus Du Plessis who won by second-round TKO in a phenomenal performance. After the win, Adesanya and Du Plessis had a faceoff and all signs pointed to the two fighting in Australia in September.

However, on Wednesday, Israel Adesanya took to social media to reveal that Dricus Du Plessis won’t take the fight and he will now be defending his title against Sean Strickland.

‘Strickland, you’re in’

“I don’t even know how to start this, but Dricus Du Pu**y you f*****g b***t. Oh, all he had to do is put (on) some gloves, I was ready to go again. No, you weren’t, you’re a b***h. That’s why you’re not taking this fight. Your foot’s sore. N****, my knee was jacked, too, from my last fight,” Israel Adesanya said about Dricus Du Plessis. “Guess what I did? I showed up, because that’s what a f*****g champion does. Championship-caliber, built different. A lot of you fighters talk about, oh I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. No, you won’t. I do.

“Alex Volkanovski does. We’re built different. I’m at the gym right now, about to get some work,” Adesanya continued. “So, I’m fighting in Sydney. I don’t give a f**k who. ‘Dickless Du Pu**y, haha, dickless, f**k off. You’re out. Strickland, you’re in, let’s do the man dance, show you how to really dance. But yeah, I’m just tired of all you guys talking s**t about, I can fight, I can fight. No you can’t, you p***y you b***h.”

As of right now, the UFC hasn’t made Israel Adesanya’s next title defense official. But, he claims Dricus Du Plessis won’t be ready to fight him on September 9 in Syndey, Australia as the hope was. With that, if Israel Adesanya is correct, he will face Sean Strickland who is coming off a knockout win over Abus Magomedov.

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

