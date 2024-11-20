Rashad Evans reveals planned boxing match with Rampage Jackson in 2025: ‘I’ve jumped into training camp’

By Fernando Quiles - November 20, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans has revealed a boxing match with his old rival is being worked on.

Rashad Evans vs. Quinton Jackson

Fight fans who were glued to their screens during Evans’ heated feud with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson won’t soon forget their barbs on “The Ultimate Fighter.” The two collided in the main event of UFC 114 back in May 2010, and it was “Suga” who scored the unanimous decision victory.

As we head into 2025, it looks like we’re getting part two, but this time it’ll be contested under the sweet science.

Rashad Evans vs. Quinton Jackson part 2? “Suga” and “Rampage” working on boxing match

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Rashad Evans made the reveal that a boxing match with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is being worked on for early 2025.

“You’ll be interested to hear that I’ve jumped into training camp, and I’m going to do a boxing match with ‘Rampage,’” Evans told MMA Fighting. “We’re looking to do it potentially at the end of February, and it’s most likely going to be here in Florida. We’re going to do a boxing match.”

Evans admitted that at his age he can enjoy life outside of fighting. With that said, he doesn’t want to pass on the chance of boxing at least one time.

“I thought about [fighting again], and I was like I’m 45 years old right now, and I could just be done with it all and just enjoy this phase of my life that I’m in right now,” Evans explained. “But then I will always wonder if I would have just had that one boxing match just for fun, just to try it out.

“Boxing is something I’m a huge fan of and there’s nothing better than getting another chance to fight ‘Rampage.’ ‘Rampage’ is in pretty good shape right now. He was getting ready for Shannon “The Cannon” [Briggs] so he’s in pretty good shape. I want to get a chance to do it again with it.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted once more details emerge on the planned boxing match between Rashad Evans and Quinton Jackson.

