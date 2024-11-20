Pro fighters make their picks for Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

By Cole Shelton - November 20, 2024

In the main event of UFC 309, a pivotal bantamweight bout goes down as Petr Yan takes on Deiveson Figueiredo. Heading into the bout, Yan is a -310 favorite while the Brazilian is a +230 underdog on FanDuel.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the bantamweight fight. The pros believe Figueiredo can pull off the upset. The majority of pros like what they have seen from Figueiredo at bantamweight as he’ll cement himself as a contender with a win over Petr Yan.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo:

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one, I have been picking against Figueiredo, so I think he gets another win here.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think Figueiredo, he has looked great at 135lbs. I think he can win a decision, winning the first three rounds.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Petr Yan. I think he edges out a decision. That should be a great fight and the winner could get a title shot.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight, that’s interesting. Probably going to go with Yan.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Petr Yan. I think he can get a late finish but probably a decision.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Figueiredo. I think he is a bit more well-rounded than Yan. It’s going to be a close fight that probably goes to a decision but I like Figueiredo.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Figgy. He’s looked solid at 135 and is a gangster. Yan is tough to beat but the path is there as we saw with Merab and I think Figgy can edge out a decision.

***

Fighters picking Petr Yan: Cody Stamann, Davye Grant, Drakkar Klose

Fighters picking Deiveson Figueiredo: Mario Bautista, Chad Anheliger, Billy Quarantillo, Chase Hooper

Deiveson Figueiredo Petr Yan

