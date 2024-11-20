Pro fighters make their picks for Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo:

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one, I have been picking against Figueiredo, so I think he gets another win here.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I think Figueiredo, he has looked great at 135lbs. I think he can win a decision, winning the first three rounds.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Petr Yan. I think he edges out a decision. That should be a great fight and the winner could get a title shot.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight, that’s interesting. Probably going to go with Yan.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: Petr Yan. I think he can get a late finish but probably a decision.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Figueiredo. I think he is a bit more well-rounded than Yan. It’s going to be a close fight that probably goes to a decision but I like Figueiredo.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Figgy. He’s looked solid at 135 and is a gangster. Yan is tough to beat but the path is there as we saw with Merab and I think Figgy can edge out a decision.

Fighters picking Petr Yan: Cody Stamann, Davye Grant, Drakkar Klose

Fighters picking Deiveson Figueiredo: Mario Bautista, Chad Anheliger, Billy Quarantillo, Chase Hooper