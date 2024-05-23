UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans pitches Rampage Jackson rematch on 14th anniversary of their UFC clash: “Run it back?”

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson could be on another collision course.

Evans and Jackson clashed in what at the time was one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history at UFC 114. Their three-round headliner went the distance, with Evans earning a unanimous decision victory.

The Evans vs. Jackson fight was the icing on the cake of months of bad blood between the two sides. The two former titleholders saw their feud reach millions around the world during their time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 10.

Both fighters have retired from MMA in recent years but haven’t ruled out returns to combat sports in boxing or another discipline. Evans, who returned to MMA at Eagle FC 44 in 2022, is open to running it back with Jackson.