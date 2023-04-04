Just Scrap Radio Ep. 117 with Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Rob Font, Adrian Yanez, and Loopy Godinez

The 117th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 287.

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez (3:07). Next, we are joined by sixth-ranked UFC bantamweight Rob Font (18:27). 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez (36:10) then stops by. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez (1:03:16).

Michelle Waterson-Gomez opens up the show to preview her UFC 287 fight against Luana Pinheiro. Waterson-Gomez talks about her submission loss to Amanda Lemos and whether or not she was surprised to face Pinheiro. She then talks about how the two know each other, the style matchup, and how she sees it playing out. Michelle also talks about acting and her future in that.

Rob Font comes on to preview his UFC 287 fight against Adrian Yanez. Rob talks about taking a year off after his loss to Marlon Vera and how he wasn’t fully healed in that scrap. He also talks about his weight cut after missing weight, going back to three rounds, and fighting an up-and-comer in Yanez. He also talks about what a win over Yanez does for him and plans to silence the doubters.

Adrian Yanez stops by to discuss his UFC 287 fight against Rob Font. Adrian talks about Rob losing back-to-back fights and what he saw in those that give him confidence. He also talks about what a win over Font does for him, the bantamweight division, and the Sean O’Malley fight which he says will happen at some point.

Loopy Godinez closes out the program to preview her UFC 287 fight against Cynthia Calvillo. Loopy talks about her loss to Angela Hill, what she learned, and the time off. She then chats about whether or not she was surprised to see Calvillo drop back down to 115lbs and what she has made of her losing skid.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher