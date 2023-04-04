Jake Paul shares his thoughts on the UFC – WWE merger

Jake Paul is sharing his thoughts on the UFC – WWE merger.

It was confirmed yesterday, Monday, April 3rd that the UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, has purchased a majority share of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The sizeable deal will see Endeavor acquire 51 percent control of the WWE, with the remaining 49 percent being maintained by its existing shareholders.

The massive multi-billion-dollar deal is being referred to as ‘UFC 2.0’ by Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel.

The merger will see Ari Emanuel become chief executive of the new company, overseeing both the UFC and WWE. Mark Shapiro will serve as president and chief operating officer, and Vince McMahon as executive chairman. Dana White will remain in his position as UFC president.

Ari Emanuel, issued the following statement:

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed. For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Paul had this to say about the merger:

“UFC + WWE makes too much sense. Great path to increasing fighter pay.”

‘The Problem Child’ has often expressed his disdain for fighter pay in the UFC, calling out Dana White and even advocating for a fighters’ union.

Paul, 26, is embarking on a new journey himself, with signing a multi-year deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) earlier this year, where he has been appointed ‘head of fighter advocacy’.

Jake Paul has an impressive professional boxing record of 6 wins and 1 loss. Four of those wins came via way of knockouts. Paul’s only loss was against Tommy Fury via an 8 round split-decision on February 26th of this year.

Are you in agreement with Jake Paul that the merger of UFC and WWE makes sense and will create better pay for fighters?

