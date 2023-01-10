Adrian Yanez warns Rob Font of thinking he is a tune-up fight: “It’s going to be far more than a tune-up, he has to be ready for war”

Adrian Yanez was glad to finally be booked against Rob Font.

After Yanez knocked out Tony Kelley in June at UFC Austin, a month later he was in discussions to fight Rob Font at Madison Square Garden. Yet, it never came to fruition, and Yanez was offered some different opponents but those too never happened.

“For me, there were talks on my side of getting this fight done last November at MSG. There has been a lot of back-and-forth with the UFC trying to see what is going on,” Yanez said to BJPENN.com. “In July, Rob’s name came up for that card so it has been a while on trying to get this fight booked… I got offered another name and said yes but they turned it down and I’m happy they did. We have been trying to get a fight for a while so the fact that the Rob Font fight came right back around was perfect for me.”

Once the fight finally got agreed to, Adrian Yanez began studying Rob Font and is confident he will get his hand raised.

‘Be ready for war’

Yanez makes it clear he is not overlooking Font and hopes his foe is doing the same. He also isn’t sure why Font took this fight but warns him if he thinks it is a tune-up fight or an easy win he will be proven wrong.

“Yes and no. Yes in the fact he is not going to have a fight a strict wrestler and is going to fight a striker, which Rob is,” Yanez said. “Nobody has really tested out my wrestling so I think he will try and wrestle and try and expose some areas. But, I have been making sure I have been staying ready for everybody because in this division there are so many wrestlers. That is one thing I have been drilling a lot.

“It was a little surprising (he took this fight) but he is coming off two losses, but they were to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera who were at the top of the division,” Yanez added. “He might be looking at this as his comeback fight, his tune-up fight. It’s going to be far more than a tune-up, he has to be ready for war. But, that is the only reason I think he took the fight, he either had no other options or he thinks this is a tune-up fight for him to get back into the win column and I’m stopping that at all costs.”

Do you think Adrian Yanez will beat Rob Font?