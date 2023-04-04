Tyron Woodley rips Instagram post for ranking Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler ahead of him in GOAT welterweights: “I smashed him. Nick never won a title”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has torn into an Instagram post ranking the best 170-pounders of all time.

While he may have most recently been in the boxing ring, Tyron Woodley is best known for his mixed martial arts career. Towards the end of his run with UFC, as we know, he lost four straight.

Prior to that, however, he was one of the most dominant welterweight champions in UFC history. He successfully won the belt by knocking out Robbie Lawler, before retaining the championship on four separate occasions.

However, in the following Instagram post, Woodley was placed sixth in the ranking of the divison’s finest.

1st – Georges St-Pierre

2nd – Kamaru Usman

3rd – Nick Diaz

4th – Robbie Lawler

5th – Matt Hughes

6th – Tyron Woodley

As you can imagine, he wasn’t best pleased with this decision.

“How could Robbie be above me and I smashed him. Nick never won a title. With this logic I’m above Usman. GSP, Matt, Usman, Me, Robbie, Johnny [Hendricks], [Carlos] Condit, Nick”

Based on his comments, Woodley may be indicating that he feels like he’s fourth in the pecking order behind St-Pierre, Hughes and Usman.

Woodley hits back

It’s a shame that some newer fans only remember Woodley for the latest portion of his career. Back in the day, he was one of the most feared – and well-rounded – fighters in the entire company.

He was even entertaining the possibility of a showdown with Georges St-Pierre, too. GSP himself may not have been too interested, but Tyron was pushing that idea for a while.

Hopefully, as time goes on, his critics will come to respect what he was able to achieve.

Where do you think Tyron Woodley ranks amongst the greatest welterweights of all time? Will he ever return to MMA? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!