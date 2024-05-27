Rampage Jackson suggests ‘big’ Jon Jones news is incoming: “It’s gonna shock the whole MMA community”
Former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson has claimed that there’s some big Jon Jones news that is set to be made public soon.
Jon Jones is a polarizing figure and that’s an obvious statement to make. Over the years, he’s done and said a lot of things to rub people the wrong way. At the same time, he’s also considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all time.
In essence, you never really know what you’re going to get with ‘Bones’. He truly is an enigma in the mixed martial arts world and he continues to prove that with each passing day. At this moment in time, he’s the UFC heavyweight champion, and it appears as if he’ll be returning later this year to defend the strap against Stipe Miocic.
However, if Rampage Jackson is to be believed, a spanner could be thrown into the works after he teased some big news that could be imminent.
Rampage Jackson says there will be "shocking news" about Jon Jones that will come out soon 🤔
"Pretty soon, there's gonna be some news about Jon Jones. It's gonna be really big, and it's gonna shock the whole MMA community."
Jackson teases Jones news
“With all due respect, I’ve got to tell you all something,” Jackson said on a new episode of his JAXXON PODCAST. “Pretty soon, there is going to be some news about Jon Jones. It’ll be really big, and it’s going to shock the whole MMA community. I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
There are plenty of things that Rampage could be referring to. At the same time, it’s hard to imagine Jon doing something that would shock the MMA community at this point given everything that’s happened in the past.
Do you believe Rampage Jackson? If you had to make a prediction, what is the news going to be? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson UFC