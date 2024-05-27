Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC 302 prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: “It’s a hard fight for anybody”

Alexander Volkanovski has shared his pick for the UFC 302 main event between lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Makhachev and Poirier will collide inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday night. Many believe that this could be Poirier’s last chance at undisputed UFC gold. He will be the underdog going up against Makhachev, but he certainly figures to be a favorite with the fans who will pack the arena on June 1st. Volkanovski, who suffered two losses against Makhachev, has made his prediction for the title fight. RELATED: CHARLES OLIVEIRA PREDICTS ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. DUSTIN POIRIER, SCOFFS AT ARMAN TSARUKYAN’S CHANCES AGAINST UFC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION

Alexander Volkanovski Picks Islam Makhachev to Defeat Dustin Poirier

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski shared his belief that Islam Makhachev will simply be too calculated for Dustin Poirier on fight night.

“I think Islam’s gonna be too good,” Volkanovski admitted. “I think he’s too safe of a fighter to make mistakes where he’s gonna get caught against someone like Dustin Poirier. Dustin Poirier’s a great fighter. I just think it’s a hard fight for anybody and I don’t see anyone beating Islam for a while unless they catch him, right?”

Volkanovski mentioned Poirier’s urge to go for guillotine chokes in his fights. “The Great” said that Makhachev has likely prepared for that scenario countless times in training and he will be ready if “The Diamond” decides to jump on it. Volkanovski also believes that a submission finish is in play for the UFC Lightweight Champion.

