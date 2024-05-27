Jon Jones questions the sincerity of Stipe Miocic’s latest training footage: “If your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder”

Jon Jones has given his thoughts on recent training footage of Stipe Miocic ahead of their seemingly inevitable title fight.

Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed heavyweight champion in the UFC. While logic would dictate he’ll fight interim champion Tom Aspinall next, that’s not the direction he’s heading in. Instead, he’s opting for a legacy fight against former king Stipe Miocic.

While many have criticized that decision, there’s no denying that it’s a fascinating fight. Stipe is the greatest heavyweight of all time, whereas Jon is known by many as the overall GOAT in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Miocic recently released some training footage ahead of their contest, which is expected to happen later this year. Now, ‘Bones’ has responded and given his view after a fan claimed that the former champion didn’t look great.

Jones questions Miocic’s training

“I’m not a historian of war or anything, but I have learned a thing or two in my day. A big part of combat strategy is timing, and deception. To make a long story short, if your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder. Complacency is the greatest enemy to a fighter like myself.”

Jon Jones isn’t here to make friends and that much is obvious. In equal measure, it’ll be really interesting to see how he actually matches up against Stipe. They both have unique qualities but with Miocic being out of the cage for years, he’ll have to produce something pretty special if he wants to take the belt away from Jon.

Are you excited to see Jon Jones take on Stipe Miocic? As it stands, who do you believe is going to walk away as the winner? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

