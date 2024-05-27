Ronda Rousey explains why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights: “I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed”

By Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

Ronda Rousey has explained why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights since she left mixed martial arts.

Ronda Rousey

As we all know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. In equal measure, she’s also a pretty polarizing figure. The manner in which she left the UFC left a bad taste in the mouth of many, and she hasn’t really been back since her loss to Amanda Nunes.

RELATED: Ronda Rousey explains heartbreak after losing UFC title to Holly Holm

She instead opted to step into the world of professional wrestling. While she had a pretty successful run, it doesn’t seem as if she’s interested in returning anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Rousey opened up on why she hasn’t really attended any UFC events since she left all those years ago.

Rousey’s claim

“Ask the MMA media that, they are the ones saying it,” she said about the ‘hate’ she received after her two losses. “That I was a fraud and I was hype and I was exposed and I was never anything and just lucky and all of these things. And that I wasn’t gracious or a good loser, or every other thing that I just assume at this point because I don’t take the time to read it.”

“Everything that could be said that was negative was said,” she continued. “And I feel like I’m really vilified by MMA media at this point and I’m not really welcomed back. Which is why I haven’t gone to a UFC fight since, because I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What reaction do you believe Ronda Rousey would get if she appeared at a UFC event? Would you be interested in seeing her make a comeback? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones questions the sincerity of Stipe Miocic’s latest training footage: “If your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024
Conor McGregor partying
UFC

Fans express concern following recent footage of Conor McGregor having a wild night in Dublin ahead of UFC 303: “He’s lost the fight”

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

A parade of fans have expressed concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor partying ahead of his return at UFC 303.

Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, scoffs at Arman Tsarukyan's chances against UFC Lightweight Champion

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Charles Oliveira doesn’t think Dustin Poirier or Arman Tsarukyan will be able to unseat Islam Makhachev.

Jailton Almeida
Tom Aspinall

Jailton Almeida cautions UFC 304's Tom Aspinall to avoid same mistake he made against Curtis Blaydes

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Jailton Almeida has advised Tom Aspinall to exercise patience against Curtis Blaydes.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman flirts with UFC light heavyweight move after faceoff with Jan Blachowicz: "I could do it"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Kamaru Usman thinks he can hang in the UFC’s light heavyweight division against the likes of Jan Blachowicz.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will decide where Dustin Poirier fight goes at UFC 302, says coach Javier Mendez

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024
Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, UFC, BMF, Daniel Cormier, UFC 291
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier doesn't like Dustin Poirier talking about post-UFC 302 retirement

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has admitted he doesn’t like Dustin Poirier discussing his possible retirement following UFC 302.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey explains heartbreak after losing UFC title to Holly Holm

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained the heartbreak she experienced after losing her bantamweight title to Holly Holm.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Dricus du Plessis explains why fighters need to "thank" Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why fighters need to thank Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport.

Cub Swanson
Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson takes issues with Joaquin Buckley claiming he would KO a prime GSP, ‘New Mansa’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has taken issue with Joaquin Buckley claiming that he would knock out a prime Georges St-Pierre.