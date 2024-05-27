Ronda Rousey explains why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights: “I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed”

Ronda Rousey has explained why she hasn’t attended any UFC fights since she left mixed martial arts.

As we all know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. In equal measure, she’s also a pretty polarizing figure. The manner in which she left the UFC left a bad taste in the mouth of many, and she hasn’t really been back since her loss to Amanda Nunes.

She instead opted to step into the world of professional wrestling. While she had a pretty successful run, it doesn’t seem as if she’s interested in returning anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Rousey opened up on why she hasn’t really attended any UFC events since she left all those years ago.