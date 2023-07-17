Rampage Jackson disinterested in joining UFC Hall of Fame: “If it came with a pension!”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson doesn’t care much about the Hall of Fame.

The former champion has been out of action since a December 2019 clash with Fedor Emelianenko. ‘The Last Emperor’ wound up scoring a knockout win over Rampage Jackson that night, finishing him in the first. That fight was the last bout on the latter’s contract, and he became a free agent after the Bellator 237 defeat.

Nonetheless, Rampage Jackson hasn’t competed since then. In the last few years, he’s been linked to a boxing match with Shannon Briggs, but that failed to come to fruition. However, in the last few months, Rampage Jackson, alongside Frank Mir, have become the faces of the United Fight League.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Rampage Jackson discussed his role in the UFL. With the former champion as a representative for the promotion, UFL aims to be the first company to offer all fighters health care, as well as shares in the company.

Nonetheless, Rampage Jackson was asked about his relationship with the UFC in the interview. There, the former champion admitted that he doesn’t hold any grudge with the company. That being said, he’s not interested in returning to the company or being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Well, he would, if it came along with a pension.

RELATED: JON ANIK NAMES FIGHT THAT NEEDS TO BE IN UFC HALL OF FAME: “ONE OF THE GREATEST HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS”

“I wouldn’t mind being in the Hall of Fame if it came with something like a pension,” Rampage Jackson stated on The MMA Hour. “But it don’t. This is something that people really haven’t grasped about me and why I fight. I never fought to be in the Hall of Fame, I never fought to be famous.”

He continued, “Not disrespecting the UFC but I couldn’t care less about a Hall of Fame. In any organization, even if PRIDE had a Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t, I would accept it. But it’s not like something like ‘Hey put me in the Hall of Fame, put me in the Hall of Fame’, you understand what I’m saying?

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Rampage Jackson belongs in the UFC Hall of Fame?