Francis Ngannou takes shot at Dana White over GIMIK Fight Promotions: "Same thing he was trying to do"

By Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2023

If Dana White ever needs to make a gimmick fight, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou is around.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC

Earlier this month, ‘The Predator’ announced his boxing debut against Tyson Fury. That fight had been long in the making, as ‘The Gypsy King’ previously faced off with Francis Ngannou last April. The two heavyweight champions shared the ring for a brief moment after Fury’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte.

At the time, Francis Ngannou was the UFC’s heavyweight champion. While he publically called for the fight, contractually, he couldn’t box without the approval of Dana White. The UFC president famously slammed the idea, called a boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury a ‘gimmick fight’.

Over a year later, Francis Ngannou is fighting Tyson Fury, and he has his own promotional company. Named ‘GIMIK Fight Promotions’, it will co-promote the boxing match slated for October. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the PFL heavyweight discussed the formation of his promotional company.

In the interview, Francis Ngannou hinted that he named the company thanks to Dana White’s comments. Furthermore, the PFL heavyweight contender added that if the UFC ever needs to book a gimmick fight, to go ahead and give him a call.

“I don’t follow track on what Dana says,” Francis Ngannou stated on The MMA Hour.” There is a lot of things Dana says, so you can follow track on him. They don’t line up, so I don’t worry about that. I was just doing my thing, and at the end of the day, I pulled it out. It was all about ‘gimmick fight’, which was what he was trying to do, a gimmick fight.”

He continued, “Next time that he has a gimmick fight he should send it over to me, I’ll handle it! Yes, GIMIK Fight Promotions, it’s a real thing. It is a real thing, it’s not going to be, it’s a real thing already. It’s on, I’m going to put on events for sure. Gimmick fights.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

