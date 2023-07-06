Jon Anik names fight that needs to be in UFC Hall of Fame: “One of the greatest heavyweight fights”

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Mark Hunt vs. Bigfoot Silva needs to be in the Hall of Fame.

Later today, the UFC will hold its yearly Hall of Fame ceremony, honoring the legends of the past. This year, it is an extremely stacked class, with names such as Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Jens Pulver, and more all set to be inducted. In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Jon Anik discussed his excitement for the ceremony.

There, the commentator was asked about what fight he would add to the Fight Week of the Hall of Fame. Jon Anik quickly answered that the first fight between Mark Hunt and Bigfoot Silva would be his top choice. The two heavyweight contenders headlined an Australian fight night card back in December 2013.

As Jon Anik noted in the interview, the slugfest was an all-time great. The two heavyweights traded massive blows for all five rounds, with the contest being labeled a draw. If it was up to Jon Anik, Mark Hunt, and Bigfoot Silva would be in the Hall of Fame for that fight a decade ago.

However, the commentator admitted the induction may not happen. While the Brazilian still competes today, Hunt himself is on bad terms with the UFC and Dana White.

“The lead horse: Mark Hunt vs. Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva,” Jon Anik answered when asked what fight should go in the UFC Hall of Fame. “On Larry Bird’s birthday, December 7th, 2013. Dateline Brisbane, Australia, one of the greatest heavyweight fights in UFC history. It happened in the AM in Australia.

He continued “I remember me and Kenny Florian saying to each other as we were walking out of the arena, getting soaked by the sun in Brisbane, and we were just thinking ‘Man, I hope people in the U.S. are watching this’. I’m not sure they were right back then, it was one of our smaller shows, and it was absolutely insane.”

“…You know sometimes you don’t know promotionally where certain athletes stand. Obviously, Mark Hunt and the UFC have had their issues. But to me, if I could put any fight that I have done into the Hall of Fame, it would either be that or Matt Brown vs. Erick Silva.”

What do you make of these comments by Jon Anik? Do you agree?