Matt Hamill blasts “cheater” Jon Jones and responds to fans critical of rematch callout

Former UFC light heavyweight Matt Hamill took his recent callout of Jon Jones to a new level, accusing the UFC heavyweight champion of cheating.

Hamill handed Jones his lone defeat in the Octagon by disqualification in December 2009. In the final minute of the opening round, Jones landed a series of then-illegal 12-to-6 elbows, resulting in the immediate end of the fight.

The controversial defeat remains the only loss on Jones’s otherwise stellar Octagon record. Four fights after the Hamill loss, Jones became the UFC’s youngest-ever champion by finishing Shogun Rua at UFC 128.

Jones’s hopes to appeal the Hamill defeat blossomed this week. The 12-to-6 elbow ban was eradicated earlier this week at an Association of Boxing Commissions of Combative Sports committee meeting unanimously.

12-to-6 elbows will be allowed beginning on November 1st, 2024.

Hamill, after the news broke, called for a heavyweight rematch with Jones. This prompted mockery and harsh criticism from fight fans and pundits.