Matt Hamill blasts “cheater” Jon Jones and responds to fans critical of rematch callout

By Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight Matt Hamill took his recent callout of Jon Jones to a new level, accusing the UFC heavyweight champion of cheating.

Matt Hamill, Jon Jones

Hamill handed Jones his lone defeat in the Octagon by disqualification in December 2009. In the final minute of the opening round, Jones landed a series of then-illegal 12-to-6 elbows, resulting in the immediate end of the fight.

The controversial defeat remains the only loss on Jones’s otherwise stellar Octagon record. Four fights after the Hamill loss, Jones became the UFC’s youngest-ever champion by finishing Shogun Rua at UFC 128.

Jones’s hopes to appeal the Hamill defeat blossomed this week. The 12-to-6 elbow ban was eradicated earlier this week at an Association of Boxing Commissions of Combative Sports committee meeting unanimously.

12-to-6 elbows will be allowed beginning on November 1st, 2024.

Hamill, after the news broke, called for a heavyweight rematch with Jones. This prompted mockery and harsh criticism from fight fans and pundits.

Matt Hamill defends himself against critics of Jon Jones callout

In response to a BJPenn.com Facebook follower who criticized his rematch callout, Hamill didn’t hold back.

Matt Hamill

“Lol look it up bud,” Hamill replied. “I was doing good at stand up until my arm got caught on canvas and broke my collarbone, I cannot escape from the bottom. That’s easy for him to hit me, not bad for one arm to defended. I asked for a rematch but he got trouble with USADA for steroids again and again. That’s a summer, not a big fan of cheater. Thank you for your support. Woooooooooooo.”

In a follow-up comment, Hamill gave a less-than-glowing review of the heavyweight version of Jones.

Matt Hamill

“Lol he’s heavy and slow,” Hamill said. “I’ll beat him. Double or nothing. Wooooooooo.”

As of this writing, Jones hasn’t responded to Hamill’s latest remarks nor his calls for a rematch.

Jones is expected to return to the Octagon later this year against Stipe Miocic, in his first heavyweight title defense. The 47-year-old Hamill hasn’t competed in MMA since 2018.

