Frank Mir reveals shockingly low purse for UFC 100 rematch against Brock Lesnar: “It blew my mind”

Former heavyweight champion Frank Mir is questioning why he wasn’t paid more in the UFC.

The former heavyweight titleholder is currently preparing for his final fight later this year. Mir will headline a card promoted by the United Fight League, the promotion was started last year. The main goal of the company is to help provide fighters with a suitable alternative to the UFC.

The UFL also holds some lofty goals, such as giving all athletes health insurance and making sure they’re taken care of in that aspect. Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou famously walked out of the company in January, with that being of his main complaints. However, Mir, who is one of the key figures in the company, also wants to make sure that fighters are paid better.

In fact, Frank Mir has been reflecting on his own paydays in the UFC. During a recent interview with TalkSport, the former heavyweight champion cast light on his highest purses in the promotion. There, Mir stated that his highest purse came against Brock Lesnar in the main event of UFC 100.

On that night, Lesnar scored a second-round knockout victory. Over a decade removed from the defeat, Mir revealed that he still fell several hundreds of thousands short of a million dollars. Furthermore, his highest-earning fight was a 2021 boxing match against Kubrat Pulev, which was more than his UFC 100 purse.

Frank Mir discusses UFC 100 payday against Brock Lesnar

“Not at all,” Frank Mir stated when asked if he was paid fairly for his rematch against Brock Lesnar. “For example, I saw a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder – their second fight – I think we actually beat their pay-per-view buys. Both those guys made multiple millions of dollars, I never hit seven figures. That made me realize, ‘Oh, wow! I was the main event of that card, and I didn’t get seven figures and these guys got eight figures.’”

He continued, “It blew my mind. And that was probably my first opening to go, ‘This card generated $50 million, who made the money?’ So, that’s one of the things that I want to fix about our sport, when a card makes $25 million the company can keep $10 million but the rest is divided by the fighters.”

