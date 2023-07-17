Francis Ngannou reveals the rematch clause for his upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou has detailed the rematch clause for his upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou and Fury are set to box on October 28 in a professional bout – although the heavyweight title is not on the line. However, it will be a highly-anticipated matchup as it serves as Ngannou’s boxing debut and his first fight since leaving the UFC.

Given the fact that Tyson Fury is undefeated in boxing and arguably the best boxer at heavyweight, Francis Ngannou revealed if he pulls off the upset there will be an immediate rematch.

“Yeah, there’s a potential rematch clause. I don’t know what, I don’t know exactly how to explain that language, but yes, there is a rematch inside it… For the one, definitely. (If he beats me), that’s what I don’t know. We will see how it goes. That’s why I have to win this fight. I have to do everything to get that rematch,” Francis Ngannou said on The MMA Hour.

RELATED: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic slated for UFC 295.

With the rematch clause likely only being on Tyson Fury’s side, Francis Ngannou says that adds pressure in him needing to win to get the second boxing match.

However, if Francis Ngannou does beat Tyson Fury, he says the rematch won’t happen until after he makes his PFL debut. Although Fury would likely want the rematch right away, Ngannou says the plan is for him to make his PFL early next year and would turn his attention back to MMA.

“The second fight would be after the PFL debut because the PFL fight is somewhere in the beginning of next year. Maybe in February or March of next year. I was talking with Pete Murray about it, and that’s the timeline,” Francis Ngannou added.

In order for the rematch to even happen, Francis Ngannou will need to beat Tyson Fury on October 28 which will be easier said than done.