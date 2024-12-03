Aljamain Sterling is still confused by being put on UFC 310 prelims

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has once again expressed his confusion at being put on the UFC 310 prelims.

Over the years, Aljamain Sterling has achieved some great things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. That includes winning the UFC bantamweight championship, which he was able to successfully defend on three separate occasions.

Now, the ‘Funk Master’ is up at featherweight, going in search of a second world title. His next challenge will see him come up against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310, with many believing he could secure a title shot with a convincing victory.

However, the bout will take place on the prelims as opposed to the main card. As you can imagine, Sterling isn’t quite sure why that’s the case.