Aljamain Sterling is still confused by being put on UFC 310 prelims
Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has once again expressed his confusion at being put on the UFC 310 prelims.
Over the years, Aljamain Sterling has achieved some great things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. That includes winning the UFC bantamweight championship, which he was able to successfully defend on three separate occasions.
Now, the ‘Funk Master’ is up at featherweight, going in search of a second world title. His next challenge will see him come up against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310, with many believing he could secure a title shot with a convincing victory.
However, the bout will take place on the prelims as opposed to the main card. As you can imagine, Sterling isn’t quite sure why that’s the case.
Sterling speaks his mind
“I didn’t know if I should have been insulted by the placement on the fight card or glass half-full,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “That’s the best way I try to look at everything in life, I get to fight earlier and get to be done earlier, get to pop open a fresh bottle of Funk Harbor, hang out with the friends and celebrate a big win. I was a little confused by it, of course.
“They have their rhyme or reason for what they do, the UFC brass, and it is what it is. At the end of the day, it’s not my organization. I don’t call the shots, I just go out there and compete, and it’s up to me to go out there and prove these guys wrong that hey, I am a main card fighter. I think people are going to be in for a very big surprise, and the UFC is going to realize, ‘We messed up big time by not putting this on the main card.’”
