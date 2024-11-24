Deiveson Figueiredo speaks out on UFC Macau loss to Petr Yan: ‘I always come back stronger’

By Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo has spoken on falling short against Petr Yan.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo and Yan clashed in the main event of UFC Macau this past Saturday. The former UFC champions went the distance, and it was “No Mercy” who earned himself the unanimous decision victory.

“Figgy” was all class after the fight and gave Yan his due.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER PETR YAN DEFEATS DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO AT UFC MACAU 

Deiveson Figueiredo Takes UFC Macau Loss to Petr Yan in Stride

During his post-fight interview inside the Octagon, Deiveson Figueiredo vowed to take his loss to Petr Yan as a learning experience (via MMAJunkie).

“God damn, what a fight,” Figueiredo said through an interpreter during his in-cage interview with Michael Bisping. “You know guys, tonight was Petr Yan’s night. But God doesn’t give you a burden heavier than you can carry. Tonight was his night and we’ll come back stronger. I always do this. I always come back stronger, but tonight was Petr Yan’s night.”

Figueiredo also hopped on Instagram with a simple two-word message to Yan.

“Maximum respect,” Figueiredo wrote.

With the defeat, Figueiredo’s three-fight winning streak has been snapped. This is his first loss since January 2023. That was a flyweight title fight against Brandon Moreno, which “Figgy” dropped via doctor’s stoppage.

The loss against Yan is also Figueiredo’s first loss in the bantamweight division. He was able to string together wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon “Chito” Vera prior to UFC Macau.

Figueiredo’s next move obviously isn’t known given he will need some time to rest after a tough five-round fight. The good news for the former flyweight champion is that there is no shortage of solid opponents that will be waiting for him at 135 pounds when he’s ready.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Deiveson Figueiredo in the coming months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill slams Magomed Ankalaev: 'I can do beef like that, f*** you'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: 'This is going to be a dangerous fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: 'It’s the entertainment business'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he can earn a UFC title shot with a dominant showing against Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024
Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC
Petr Yan

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan
Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.