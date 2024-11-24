Deiveson Figueiredo speaks out on UFC Macau loss to Petr Yan: ‘I always come back stronger’

Deiveson Figueiredo Takes UFC Macau Loss to Petr Yan in Stride

During his post-fight interview inside the Octagon, Deiveson Figueiredo vowed to take his loss to Petr Yan as a learning experience (via MMAJunkie).

“God damn, what a fight,” Figueiredo said through an interpreter during his in-cage interview with Michael Bisping. “You know guys, tonight was Petr Yan’s night. But God doesn’t give you a burden heavier than you can carry. Tonight was his night and we’ll come back stronger. I always do this. I always come back stronger, but tonight was Petr Yan’s night.”

Figueiredo also hopped on Instagram with a simple two-word message to Yan.

“Maximum respect,” Figueiredo wrote.

With the defeat, Figueiredo’s three-fight winning streak has been snapped. This is his first loss since January 2023. That was a flyweight title fight against Brandon Moreno, which “Figgy” dropped via doctor’s stoppage.

The loss against Yan is also Figueiredo’s first loss in the bantamweight division. He was able to string together wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon “Chito” Vera prior to UFC Macau.

Figueiredo’s next move obviously isn’t known given he will need some time to rest after a tough five-round fight. The good news for the former flyweight champion is that there is no shortage of solid opponents that will be waiting for him at 135 pounds when he’s ready.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Deiveson Figueiredo in the coming months.