Merab Dvalishvili challenges Petr Yan to rematch at March’s UFC 313 event in Las Vegas: “LFG!”

By Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has challenged Petr Yan to a rematch at UFC 313 in March 2025.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Last weekend, Petr Yan made a statement. He defeated Deiveson Figueiredo and in doing so, put himself firmly back in the title picture at bantamweight. Of course, as many people know, he’s fought Merab Dvalishvili before. On that occasion, Dvalishvili was able to totally control Yan with his relentless pace and style, earning a fantastic and dominant victory in the process.

Of course, Yan isn’t the kind of guy who’s going to go away without a fight. He has made it crystal clear that he believes he belongs at the top, and he’s ready to try and prove it. Some have wondered whether or not he needs to win another bout in order to earn the shot, especially ahead of Umar Nurmagomedov.

With that being said, there are very few fans and pundits out there who are going to say no to a second fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan. In the following social media post, Merab himself noted that he is ready and willing to defend his belt against Petr next year.

Dvalishvili calls out Yan

“LFG @petr_yan – March 8th #UFC313 T Mobile, Las Vegas.”

It’s not going to be easy to get this over the finish line. With that being said, both men clearly seem to want it, and the UFC knows the value in a matchup like this. Hopefully, we get a resolution sometime soon.

Do you believe things would go differently in a second fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan UFC

