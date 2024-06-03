Chris Curtis offers to fight Paulo Costa after UFC 302 loss to Sean Strickland: “It would be an honour”

By Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Chris Curtis wants to fight Paulo Costa after the Brazilian’s return at UFC 302 on Saturday.

Chris Curtis, Paulo Costa

‘The Eraser’ returned to the octagon in the co-main event of the pay-per-view over the weekend. There, Paulo Costa met former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. While the Brazilian was confident heading into fight night, he was largely outstruck en route to a split-decision defeat. Following the loss, Costa vowed to be more active in his next octagon appearance.

Just days removed from his recent defeat, Paulo Costa has a potential next opponent. Earlier today, UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis took to social media to call out the Brazilian. ‘The Action Man’ is a longtime training partner of Sean Strickland, and noted that ‘Tarzan’ can be a tricky fighter for just about anyone.

The callout was actually a quite respectful one. On X, Chris Curtis wrote that he would love to face Paulo Costa and that he would be willing to meet him in the middle and slug it out. Given the Brazilian’s post-fight comments about letting his hands go in his return, this seems like a great next option for him.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REVEALS JIRI PROCHAZKA REMATCH IS LIKELY NEXT FOR UFC RETURN: “I WOULD LIKE TO FIGHT IN AUGUST”

Chris Curtis calls out Paulo Costa following his UFC 303 loss to Sean Strickland

As far as Chris Curtis is concerned, a bout with Paulo Costa would be his first since a split-decision loss to Brendan Allen in April. That fight saw ‘The Action Man’ step up on short notice, and also suffer an injury in defeat. Curtis reportedly tore his hamstring in the final seconds of the contest, but is seemingly going to be cleared soon.

For Paulo Costa, the bout would be a nice get-back option for the middleweight. His loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 302 was the second defeat in a row for the Brazilian. Costa had previously been handed a unanimous decision loss by Robert Whittaker in February.

What do you make of this potential UFC middleweight bout? Do you want to see Paulo Costa fight Chris Curtis in his return?

Related

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks his silence after UFC 303 press conference is canceled: "Walk on"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024
Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira reveals Jiri Prochazka rematch is likely next for UFC return: "I would like to fight in August"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

It seems that Jiri Prochazka will likely be next for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: Dustin Poirier showed how to solve the "Dagestani puzzle" at UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez feels Dustin Poirier might’ve cracked the code to defeating Islam Makhachev.

Kamaru Usman, Dustin Poirier
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman becomes the latest to welcome "Fantastic fight" against Dustin Poirier after UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is open to a potential clash with Dustin Poirier if Poirier decides not to retire just yet.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev opens as betting underdog for potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Islam Makhachev has opened as an underdog for a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor explains why Dublin press conference was canceled ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Dustin Poirier superfight

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’d be interested in a possible showdown with Dustin Poirier.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad confirms that he isn't interested in fighting Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad has confirmed that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev.

Israel Adesanya training
UFC

UFC star Israel Adesanya claims he's "dialed in" as he gets back to training

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that he’s dialed in as fans continue to await confirmation of his return to the cage.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

UFC postpones tonight's UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that tonight’s scheduled UFC 303 press conference in Dublin has been postponed.