Chris Curtis offers to fight Paulo Costa after UFC 302 loss to Sean Strickland: “It would be an honour”

Chris Curtis wants to fight Paulo Costa after the Brazilian’s return at UFC 302 on Saturday.

‘The Eraser’ returned to the octagon in the co-main event of the pay-per-view over the weekend. There, Paulo Costa met former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. While the Brazilian was confident heading into fight night, he was largely outstruck en route to a split-decision defeat. Following the loss, Costa vowed to be more active in his next octagon appearance.

Just days removed from his recent defeat, Paulo Costa has a potential next opponent. Earlier today, UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis took to social media to call out the Brazilian. ‘The Action Man’ is a longtime training partner of Sean Strickland, and noted that ‘Tarzan’ can be a tricky fighter for just about anyone.

The callout was actually a quite respectful one. On X, Chris Curtis wrote that he would love to face Paulo Costa and that he would be willing to meet him in the middle and slug it out. Given the Brazilian’s post-fight comments about letting his hands go in his return, this seems like a great next option for him.

Anybody who has sparred Strickland knows he is a weird style to deal with. @BorrachinhaMMA no shame man, it happens. If you wanna someone in the middle and swing til someone goes down, I’m cleared soon and looking to fight in september. Would be an honour.@Mickmaynard2 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 3, 2024

Chris Curtis calls out Paulo Costa following his UFC 303 loss to Sean Strickland

As far as Chris Curtis is concerned, a bout with Paulo Costa would be his first since a split-decision loss to Brendan Allen in April. That fight saw ‘The Action Man’ step up on short notice, and also suffer an injury in defeat. Curtis reportedly tore his hamstring in the final seconds of the contest, but is seemingly going to be cleared soon.

For Paulo Costa, the bout would be a nice get-back option for the middleweight. His loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 302 was the second defeat in a row for the Brazilian. Costa had previously been handed a unanimous decision loss by Robert Whittaker in February.

What do you make of this potential UFC middleweight bout? Do you want to see Paulo Costa fight Chris Curtis in his return?