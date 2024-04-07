Sean Strickland defends Chris Curtis following controversial decision loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90: “He was so out of shape.. and still won”

By Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland came to the defense of his teammate Chris Curtis after UFC Vegas 90.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis, Brendan Allen

Curtis’ short-notice gamble against Brendan Allen fell short of victory at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday. In a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, Curtis and Allen traded blows throughout five rounds, leading to razor-thin margins on the judges’ scorecards.

Allen ended up walking away with the split decision victory over Curtis. The fight was a rematch of their 2021 matchup that Curtis won by second-round TKO.

Strickland, a top teammate of Curtis, revealed that his UFC Vegas 90 showing came despite an awful preparation.

Sean Strickland claims robbery after Chris Curtis falls at UFC Vegas 90

In a pairs of tweets, Strickland weighed in on the UFC Vegas 90 main event.

“He was so out of shape and under prepared for this fight..and still won..” Strickland tweeted. “You don’t say no to the UFC lol every UFC fighter knows that.. They say jump you say how high lmao.

“Shoulda finished high school lmao!”

“Alright I’m done bitching lol we’re all grown ass men and we all make our own decisions.. Just run it back on a full camp, curt deserves that. Goodnight yall!”

Strickland defeated Allen earlier in their UFC tenures en route to eventually winning the middleweight title. He most recently lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 after winning the belt over Israel Adesanya.

Curtis’ short-notice undertaking came after defeating Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297. The win snapped a two-fight skid, including a no-contest against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289.

Despite losing at UFC Vegas 90, Curtis’ middleweight stock remains strong after his performance. The veteran won his first three UFC fights before a current stint of ups and downs inside the Octagon.

Strickland and Curtis will look to get back on track in their Octagon returns later this year. After falling to du Plessis in January, Strickland is vying for another title shot in the crowded middleweight title picture.

Curtis isn’t far behind in the middleweight ladder and remains a dangerous out for most top contenders.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Curtis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, WWE WrestleMania 40

UFC fighters react to Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40: "The Rock looked good"

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Latest update in Jon Jones assault investigation in Albuquerque

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

Albuquerque police are investigating UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after assault allegations from an anti-doping test worker.

Marvin Vettori, Brendan Allen, UFC
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori slams Brendan Allen for calling for a title shot after "dog sh*t" performance at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

Marvin Vettori was not impressed that Brendan Allen called for a title shot following his win in tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main event.

Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC Vegas 90, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 90 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC Vegas 90, UFC, Pros react
Chris Curtis

Pros react after Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Brendan Allen, UFC Vegas 90, Results, UFC, Chris Curtis

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024
Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Damon Jackson defeats Alexander Hernandez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the co-main event between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson.

UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC
Chris Curtis

UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones issues statement and video footage after being accused of threatening a drug testers life

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement after being accused of threatening the life of a drug tester in Albuquerque.

Kyle Nelson
UFC

Kyle Nelson eyes Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr after first-round TKO over Bill Algeo at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - April 6, 2024

Kyle Nelson has won his third straight fight as the betting underdog.