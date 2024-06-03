Sean O’Malley reveals he and Conor McGregor talked to squash public beef: ‘I tried to hate him, it didn’t work!’

The bad blood between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor has appeared to run its course.

McGregor is slated to face Michael Chandler in his UFC comeback fight on June 29th in Las Vegas. He returns to the UFC Octagon almost three years to the day after shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Ahead of his UFC comeback, McGregor has amped up his social media antics and has targeted a slew of top combat sports names. One of which was O’Malley, who McGregor challenged to a sparring match after questioning O’Malley’s integrity.

Things between O’Malley and McGregor ramped up after their initial social media dust-up, with O’Malley accusing McGregor of being jealous of his success. After McGregor recently pivoted on his stance towards O’Malley, the bantamweight titleholder has confirmed that their feud is over.