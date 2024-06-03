Sean O’Malley reveals he and Conor McGregor talked to squash public beef: ‘I tried to hate him, it didn’t work!’
The bad blood between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor has appeared to run its course.
McGregor is slated to face Michael Chandler in his UFC comeback fight on June 29th in Las Vegas. He returns to the UFC Octagon almost three years to the day after shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
Ahead of his UFC comeback, McGregor has amped up his social media antics and has targeted a slew of top combat sports names. One of which was O’Malley, who McGregor challenged to a sparring match after questioning O’Malley’s integrity.
Things between O’Malley and McGregor ramped up after their initial social media dust-up, with O’Malley accusing McGregor of being jealous of his success. After McGregor recently pivoted on his stance towards O’Malley, the bantamweight titleholder has confirmed that their feud is over.
Sean O’Malley/Conor McGregor tensions cool off
In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley shared that he and McGregor resolved their recent feud.
“We’re buds, yeah we talked,” O’Malley said of McGregor. “I tried to hate Conor for a few days, like ‘Fuck you!’ but it didn’t work. I’m still a fan. Dude, Conor’s the f***ing man.”
O’Malley has explained during his UFC tenure how McGregor is one of his idols in and out of the Octagon. He’s hoping to become a pay-per-view superstar similar to McGregor, and he’s on track to making it come to fruition.
McGregor and O’Malley are undoubtedly two of the biggest names in MMA. O’Malley defeated Marlon Vera in his last bantamweight title defense at UFC 299 and is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili later this year.
O’Malley has appeared to move on from his brief feud with McGregor, and the two sides seem to be on the same page. As they prepare for their UFC returns, O’Malley and McGregor continue to lead the charge in the combat sports headlines.
