Dana White sounds off on the “insane” judge who scored the UFC 302 co-main event in favor of Paulo Costa

UFC CEO Dana White believes judge Dave Tirelli has no business judging UFC fights.

Tirelli was at the center of controversy for his judging during the UFC 302 card this past Saturday. Two fights put Tirelli under the microscope. First, there was his scorecard for the preliminary bout between Andre Lima and Mitch Raposo. While judges Adrian Castro and Eric Colon both saw the fight 30-27 in favor of Lima, Tirelli somehow scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Raposo.

Dave would strike again in the co-main event. After five rounds of action, it was quite clear that Sean Strickland got the better of Paulo Costa. Judge Sal D’Amato only gave Costa one round, while Chris Lee saw a sweep in favor of Strickland. How did Tirelli score it? 49-46 in favor of Costa.

Dana was just as baffled as the fans and pundits who watched the fight.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SEAN STRICKLAND DEFEATS PAULO COSTA AT UFC 302: “WTF DID I JUST HEAR?”